School Security Camera Records Ghostly Figure After Guard Reports Hearing Children’s Voices

School is already a terrifying enough place even without ghosts. A security guard at a school in Armenia claims to have recorded footage of a ghost or other apparition while he was on duty earlier in February after “hearing voices.” The alleged ghost sighting occurred just after 6 AM on a Sunday morning, when the security guard should have been the only person in the building.

The witness gave the footage to the Youtube channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0. You can watch it here. According to the video description on Youtube, the security guard wished to remain anonymous and declined to disclose his exact location other than that the school in question is in Armenia.

The security guard stated, according to The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, that he was working at the school just after 6 AM on a Sunday morning when he heard children’s voices. There aren’t many kids that would willingly be at school in the early morning hours of a Sunday so the guard already thought something was off.

According to the video, the guard called the police to investigate. After the police investigated the scene, the guard says he saw them leave the school with an “unknown object.” He says he does not know what the object was or why the police left with it.

When the guard checked the security camera footage he saw this strange white blob that seems to be trying to go through a doorway. The shape seems almost apprehensive about the doorway. It moves back and forth near the doorway before appearing to move into the dark room beyond the open doorway.

The white shape is just about the size of a small child and the video description speculates that the “unknown object” the police took away from the scene could have been a body. It seems doubtful, however, that a body being taken away from a scene would be described as an object. That’s a pretty recognizable shape.

It is interesting that the apparition does seem to be interacting with the doorway, in contrast with superficially similar “ghost footage” that turns out to be a moth or a bug on the screen. But we can’t rule that out. It could be a simple illusion caused by a bug walking slowly around the center of the camera and fluttering about, giving the impression that it’s moving into the doorway when it’s just fluttering away from the camera. We don’t know that this doorway or room has any significance to a haunting, it just happens to be in the video.

The voices and strange police behavior certainly add flavor to this video and would make it seem much more believable—if we could verify that any of that was true. With the witness’s anonymity and no proof of location, we can’t say for sure that any of that story is true. That’s not to say it isn’t. It very well may be completely true. But we have no proof.

It’s an interesting video, for sure. Yet, like much footage of paranormal incidents, it insists on remaining inconclusive.