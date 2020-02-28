Some Very Bizarre Cryptid Entities Seen Only Once

Among some of the strangest reports of cryptids and mysterious entities are those that seem to be completely isolated events. These are those strange incidents in which some startled witnesses have come across something from well beyond their understanding, yet these entities have never been seen again, reported only the one time, only to disappear into the ether.

A very weird account of something that cannot really be categorized was related on researcher Stan Gordon’s website. The incident apparently happened near the town of Troy, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, where on the night of November 20, 2011, a couple was driving along a rural stretch of road called Mud Creek Road and their attention was caught by what they at first took to be a naked man crawling across the ground in front of them. This might have been considered by most to be already odd enough as it is, but it would get stranger when they stopped the vehicle. The startled couple stopped not far away, and although they could not make out many details in the glare of the headlights just yet it was becoming apparent that this was no man. At first they could not tell much other than that it was vaguely humanoid in shape, but they got a better look at it when the creature apparently suddenly sprung up into a crouched, upright position “like a kangaroo.” It then became quite apparent that this was not human. What they saw was roughly humanoid in form, very muscular, standing about 5 feet high with clawed arms held close to the body, an oversized head reminiscent of that of a wolf, with large black eyes set within it, topped with two bat-like ears, and the whole of its body covered with “dull wrinkly dark black skin.”

It then fully stood up and extended its legs to show that it was more like 8 feet tall, before lurching forward to fall onto all fours. It was then that the creature whipped its head around and seemed to finally realize that it was being watched for the first time, upon which it displayed a look of surprise and panic, as if it had been caught doing something it was not supposed to be doing. It then took a tremendous lead over a high embankment to disappear into the darkened forest. Oddly, the witnesses would make mention of the detail that as it leapt its legs “were only slightly larger than broomsticks or about the size of a walking crane and were very long.” All in all they had the impression that they had somehow caught it changing forms, and the man even went as far as to say that he believed that they had witnessed a werewolf in the process of its transformation.

What was going on here? Who knows? If hairy werewolf monsters aren’t odd enough for you, then how about hairy little telepathic monsters? A very strange account with some other sort of humanoid comes from 1978 in Toronto, Canada. Here within the dark confines of the various networks of tunnels and caves under this sprawling metropolis, a 51-year-old man known only as Ernest had a strange and frightening encounter in August of that year. The witness claims that he had been out searching the neighborhood for a missing kitten from a litter he had been raising with his wife, when he had stumbled across a tunnel entrance and decided to get a flashlight and investigate where it led, perhaps to even find his missing cat in the process. He claims that he penetrated around 10 feet into the murk and suddenly came across a creature that looked somewhat like a long and thin monkey around 3-feet in height, with large teeth and covered in grey fur. The unsettling eyes which peered out of the darkness from deep sockets were described as being bright orange and slanted, and to make the whole ordeal even more horrific, Ernest reported that the creature actually spoke to him. He would say of the odd events:

I saw a living nightmare that I’ll never forget. It said, ‘Go away, go away,’ in a hissing voice. Then it took off down a long tunnel off to the side. I got out of there as fast as I could. I was shaking with fear.

Ernest would later grudgingly tell the Toronto Sun newspaper of his frightening experience after being encouraged by a friend to do so, and he refrained from giving his last name out of fear that he would be ridiculed. Staff from the Sun even went as far as to accompany Ernest to the location of his strange sighting in March of 1979, and they found that indeed there was the entrance to a cave at the end of a passageway between houses, which led into a narrow tunnel that dropped off into the gloom sharply and was surmised to lead to the unseen sewer system down below. When they investigated the tunnel they did not see any strange creature, but they did find the maimed carcass of a cat half-buried in the ground. When sewer officials were questioned about what Ernest had perhaps seen, an employee gave the rather ominous statement:

People who work on the surface just don’t know what it’s like down there. It’s a whole different world. Who would have thought a few years ago that people would live in sewers, and yet that’s what they found in New York a few years back. I don’t know what he (Ernest) saw down there. I’ll tell you one thing. If we could get in there, I sure as hell wouldn’t want to go down alone.

The so-called “Cabbagetown Tunnel Monster” is truly bizarre in that no other such report like it has come in, and it is hard to say what the creature in question could possibly be, especially considering that it allegedly actually spoke. Concerning the witness himself, friends and family said that he was an honest and reliable man, not prone to making up tall tales, and the Sun reporters who interviewed him said that he seemed earnest and honestly scared and reluctant to tell his tale at the time. What did he see down there, if anything? We may never know. One idea of what the Cabbagetown Tunnel Monster could have been was not a tunnel dweller per say, but rather some cryptid from above ground taking refuge or shelter within the tunnel. The region where it was sighted has long had accounts from the natives of a race of smallish hairy humanoids that inhabited areas near waterways and were called the Memegwesi, and perhaps something like this could have found a home down in the tunnel. We will probably never know for sure.

If this hairy beast wasn’t strange enough, then we have what has come to be known as the “Octosquatch.” In the summer of 1961, a 29-year-old truck driver named Arquimedes Sanchez was driving along a precipitous mountain road through the Basque mountains in Spain at around 11PM, along with an unnamed companion, on their way to the town of Puerto de Barazar. As they rounded a bend, their headlights hit a bizarre and rather monstrous being standing upon an embankment nearby, which prompted the pair to stop their vehicle. When they peered through the murk ahead of them they claim that they saw a “hairy octopus,” which stood around 4 feet tall, with glowing eyes and “tentacle-like” arms.

The witnesses and the thing apparently sat there completely frozen and immobile for several minutes, both parties probably just as startled and scared as the other, before Sanchez snapped out of it and slammed the accelerator, which caused the weird apparition to scurry backwards away from the threat, after which Sanchez backed up and tried again, apparently intent on running it over. Interestingly, the otherworldly intruder refused to take off into the night, instead always just managing to avoid being run over, as if it were all a game. Finally the two men, neither who were willing to step out of the vehicle to investigate, drove off to leave the being behind, never to be seen again.

What in the world was this thing? Continuing road oddities is another case reported to Cryptozoology News by a taxi cab dispatcher named Edgar Zayas, who on the evening June 3, 2018 says one of his drivers had been driving a passenger home and had his bizarre encounter as he had been driving through Elizabethton, Tennessee. He says that this driver had not seen the creature, but that the passenger had witnessed a “kangaroo-like” beast running along on its hind legs, and the report says of the incident:

The female passenger in his cab asked upon passing the spot where the car had swerved if my driver had seen “it”. When he told her he had not, she described the creature as something about 2 feet tall, running at a high rate of speed across the road on only its hind legs, and had the overall body shape of a Kangaroo. She said the creature was running towards the woods. To the best of my knowledge and research, this is the first sighting of anything like this in or around this area of Tennessee. There have, however, been other sightings of other cryptids ranging from the Birdman of Hampton to the Tennessee Wildman, and even several possible Sasquatch sightings, including a possible winged Bigfoot encounter.

Quite strange, to be sure, but another report is maybe even weirder, describing what seems to be some sort of reptilian humanoid. In 1954 there is a report from man who says that at the time he had been working with the US Naval engineers at Zaragoza Air Base, near Zaragoza, Spain, as a contractor refurbishing the NATO base. It was his first time in Spain, and at one point he took some of his off time to visit a historical monastery called the Monasterio de Piedra, near the rural town of Nuevalos. He would meet up with a woman who offered to guide him around the area and they set off on a hot August day, with the scenery proving to be so enchanting that the witness decided to stay another day, checking himself into a local inn. That evening he decided to take a stroll around the rustic inn and its adjacent vineyard, finding his way down to a nearby stream with only a flashlight and the moon to light the way, where he saw something run through the water around 50 feet away.

He couldn’t make out what the figure was at first, and sort of wrote it off as maybe an animal, but as he continued on his way he began to hear a strange sound emanating from the dark, which is described as sounding like a loud, guttural “Yak Yak Yak.” He climbed up over some rocks trying to figure out where the otherworldly sound was coming from and says he came across an opening in the rock face that held within a grotto about 15 feet deep and littered with the bones of small animals, which took on a rather sinister ambiance in the dancing beam of his flashlight. He figured that it was probably the den of a fox or some other predator and was on his way again, and this is where it all gets quite bizarre indeed. He says of what would transpire:

I continued on the trail until I heard the ‘yak yak yak’ sound again – and it was very close. I instantly stopped walking and started searching around me with the flashlight. Just then, some gravel landed on me – and the loud ‘yak yak yak’ sound was coming from above me. I quickly looked up and pointed the flashlight. There was a creature standing on a small ledge about 15 ft. away, staring at me with yellow eyes reflecting back. It was screaming ‘yak yak yak’ in quick constant rhythm. This was the most ghastly thing I’ve ever witnessed. It was standing on two legs and was about 4 -5 ft tall. It was dark in color and had arms like a human. The face looked like that of a lizard – resembling that of an iguana. After a few seconds it leaped off the ledge onto the trail – swiftly running on 2 legs in the opposite direction. It was then that I noticed a long tail as it moved away from me. I quickly made my way back toward the inn – and directly to my room. I laid in bed thinking about this creature the entire night. I was terrified to look out my window, fearing that it followed me back to the inn. Early in the morning I checked out and drove back to Zaragoza. I have no proof to my experience other than my word. But I now believe that this was a Reptilian creature.

Adding to all of this bizarreness is what can only be described as some sort of vegetable like humanoids. Certainly one of the more downright bizarre cases comes to us from the U.S. state of West Virginia, where in July of 1968 a local man by the name of Jennings Frederick was out bowhunting in the rural backwoods just outside outside of Fairmont, West Virginia. At some point he allegedly heard a high pitched, unearthly sound that he would describe as sounding like “a recording running at exaggerated speed.” Curious, Jennings searched about for the origin of this surreal noise, and this was when he would come across a very strange sight indeed.

There in the brush stood a 7-foot tall, semi-humanoid entity, with an exceedingly thin, almost skeletal frame, long ears, and stalk-like arms that were almost like tendrils and which ended in slender, 7-inch long fingers tipped with some sort of needles or thorns, as well as suction cups. The whole of the anomalous creature was described as green and very plant-like in nature, as if it were part animal and part plant. The whole time Frederick watched it that incessant chattering sound reverberated around him, and he suddenly realized that he could make out words within the alien noise, like glimpses of meaning from white noise, which he took to say:

You need not fear me. I wish to communicate. I come as a friend. We know of you all. I come in peace. I wish medical assistance. I need your help.

As Frederick stood there wide-mouthed in bewilderment, the mysterious being purportedly suddenly lashed out with one of its stalk-like arms with blinding speed to wrap him in an iron grip. The needles or thorns on its fingers then apparently pierced the startled man’s skin and began to draw blood, but rather than the pain he found himself drawn to the thing’s eyes, which seemed to rapidly switch back and forth from red to yellow in a hypnotizing, oscillating cycle that held him in thrall and dulled his senses. After about two minutes of this, the otherworldly plant-monster reportedly let him go and took off in a sprint up a nearby embankment in great 25-foot long bounds, followed shortly after by a deep thrumming noise that Frederick would later speculate to have been the sound of the creature’s space ship. For years Frederick kept this undoubtedly absurd-sounding story to himself out of fear of ridicule, but in 1976 he would relate it to the paranormal researcher Gray Barker, who would then include it in his newsletter. The story would be brought to even greater attention when it was mentioned in the late Brad Steiger’s 1978 book Alien Meetings. Was this an alien, some sort of cryptid, or what? Whatever it was, the “Vegetable Man” of West Virginia is certainly one of the more bizarre encounters on record.

Similar in some respects we have another report, this time from near Waverly, Kentucky, from witness Bill Wolfe and his family. The road they were on went straight on through a vast expanse of cornfields, and while the swaying stalks would have been eerie enough already, it was when they went up over a low hill that things would get truly bizarre. As they went over the hill, they saw something go crawling or slithering across the road in front of them. It was somewhat humanoid in shape, around 7 feet tall, very thin and long, and looked like what they would describe as a “anthropomorphic stalk of corn,” covered in tufts of what looked like the kind of hair one finds growing on corn stalks. The outlandish beast then crawled its way across the road to disappear into the gloomy cornfield on the other side. What was this bizarre creature? Was this some abomination that just crawled in from some parallel goblin universe to go crawling right back out? Whatever it was, the “Cornsquatch” has never been seen since.

There is also the case of a witness who says he saw a huge, human-sized insect. This oddity comes from Madison County, Illinois, at the city of St. Jacob, where a witness claims to have encountered what can only be described as some sort of gigantic insect. The anonymous witness said on Cryptozoology News that he had been driving along the highway at around 3 AM when something out of this world had lumbered into the ambiance of his headlights. The terrified witness said that he had pumped his brakes at the sight of it, and described it as being a 7-foot-tall stick insect. He describes it as follows:

An object appeared in my headlights on the right side, crossing the highway, looking like a giant walking stick with four legs. Its head turned as it ran and looked at me just before going out of lighted view. It was red wood and moved in approximately one second or less across the whole lighted area of my headlights. When it turned to me, it had no face.

Some cases of these strange one-off encounters come not from the ground, but from the air. Researcher Stan Gordon brings us a report from Fayette County, Pennsylvania, where on March 18, 2012 an unidentified man claimed he was walking his dog through the rural area when his attention was drawn upwards by an anomalous whooshing noise. When he looked up to see what was causing it, he says he saw what he describes as “a dragon.” It was purportedly 22 feet long, with a wingspan of about 18 feet wide, with smooth, reflective brownish red skin and topped by a reptilian head ringed by a cone-like structure and with visible fangs. Strangest of all was that the creature’s mouth emanated a “a very ominous orange glow.” As the terrified witness looked on, the flying monster unleashed a bellow “like a fog-horn” and flew off into the night and seemingly off the face of the earth.

An incredibly weird report appeared on the site Cryptozoology News in 2013, and was given by a 32-year-old doctor named Marco Gessatti, who was on a flight from Rome to Boston at the time. It was a rather uneventful flight at first, and 30,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean is probably the last place one would expect to have a run in with some sort of mystery creature, but things got interesting to say the least when Gessatti says that he was overcome by a sudden and inexplicable sense of overwhelming dread and a feeling of nauseousness. He at first thought that this was some kind of abrupt panic attack, but looking around he could see that others sitting nearby seemed to be suffering the same ill effects. This is where things would get intense very quickly.

Gessatti claims that he heard a loud, jolting thud on the window of the plane, which some others around him also clearly heard, and when he looked out into the sky he saw something from a horror film. There, fastened to the outside of the plane was allegedly some sort of immense, beetle-like insect with a metallic green body and large segmented eyes, that was somehow able to maintain its grip on the aircraft. He would say of what happened thus:

It had attached to the window with a claw-like structure on its big black legs. There were hairs and hooks and some sort of adhesive pad that apparently helped the animal stay on the plane. Then it unfastened its legs from the glass and his green, metallic body opened up. Two wings came out, I should say “rolled out”, like a rug. They were translucent and I could see it full of red veins. It looked like tree branches, or a leaf. The thing glided for about 2 seconds then it started flapping its wings, slowly. It was incredibly slow, not like a regular insect where you can’t even see the shape of the wings. His eyes stared at us, looked like a red flashlight.

After a few moments, the bizarre creature was gone. It would turn out that 10 other people had seen it as well, and one even claimed to have taken a photo of it, although it is unclear what happened to it. Gessatti claims to have exchanged e-mail addresses with the passenger who took it, but that it was never sent. He would say:

I exchanged e-mails with one of them that claimed to have taken a picture, but he never replied. I never liked the way e-mail addresses work, you get a letter wrong, and that’s that. Or maybe he doesn’t want to send it to me, I don’t know. I know it’s hard to believe. I know what I saw, you know? I have never seen anything like this. Big, big insect. Out of this world.

Yet another weird report from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) was given by a rather reliable witness, in this case a police officer in the small town of Mercerville, New Jersey. The unidentified officer claimed that he had been off duty and sitting on his back porch when he looked to the sky and saw quite a bizarre sight, in the form of a dark grey, snake-like creature flying through the air on two sets of wings, a “regular one and another set of smaller wings at the end of its body,” and he also mentioned that it had no discernible head. The witness says of the very strange “snake bird,”:

I couldn’t see a beak either. It didn’t have legs or feet. It was about 10 feet long and thin, like a snake. Its wings were very thin and long, and it moved like an eel or snake. It moved through the air like a sea creature would move through the water. I am familiar with anything that moves around us in our natural habitat. This was not any natural earthly flying creature.

So what was it then? An alien, cryptid, or interdimensional interloper? Just a tall tale? We could ask this about any one of the cases we looked at here and others like them. In all of these instances there are creatures that not only seem to be fully outside of any easy classification, but which were never seen again. Is this indicative that they were purely the imaginings of these witnesses, or is there perhaps more to it? Could these be errant visitors from some other weird plane of existence, briefly bleeding into our own reality to vanish forever back into their own? What could be going on here? It is hard to say, but reports like this will likely continue to come in for some time to come.