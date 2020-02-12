Space Force Training Fleet Filmed Over Arizona?

In the field of UFO reporting, it’s an unwritten rule that any sightings of mysterious lights in Arizona must be linked to or compared with the Phoenix Lights. Lately, any mysterious lights anywhere near U.S. military facilities seem to be automatically linked to the Space Force. Another unwritten rule? If you’re playing UFO Scrabble at home, this one qualifies as a Double-Arizona score – a video uploaded to YouTube shows a group of mysterious lights over Yuma, Arizona, which resemble the Phoenix Lights but could be a test of secret Space Force aircraft from the Yuma Proving Ground. Did you win the game?

The video was taken on January 22, 2020, by the owner of the Devil_Travels YouTube channel. It appears he normally posts videos of his travels and camping experiences across the U.S. and this sighting was an interesting byproduct of a casual video taken of military helicopters flying over Yuma – a phenomena he says happens constantly. He recorded a group of six lights first, which he claimed disappeared one by one. He then saw three more lights appear in the same spot and managed to record them going out one by one. He jokingly admits that they’re typical fuzzy UFO pictures, blaming his camera and the distance.

“The lights were somewhere over Yuma Arizona. I was boondocking across the border in Felicity California, about 10 miles away.”

The witness then makes the first mandatory Arizona UFO connection in response to a comment: “So, Phoenix has competition for having mysterious lights.😁.” Other commenters point out the fact that Yuma is home to the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, which hosts an annual air show and many large-scale military exercises, and the Yuma Proving Ground, an Army base known for testing new military equipment. That was enough for the YouTube channel MrMBB333 to pick it up, where his commenters made the second connection.

“It’s US Space Force training.”

And:

“1 TR3b trying to jumpstart another TR3B nothing unusual to see here folks.”

At one time, references to the long-rumored but still unconfirmed TR-3B black triangle aircraft were mandatory when there were three lights in the sky (or in this case, 3 times 2 and then just 3) but Space Force links are slowly taking over. However, TR-3B should stay in Arizona UFO stories because many people believe the Phoenix Lights were black triangle aircraft and possibly early TR-3Bs. Yes, that would make Devil_Travels’ video a Triple-Arizona score.

So, what did Devil_Travels see?

He admits to what many commenters also speculate – it’s likely he saw flares from some local military operation. However, they could also have been Special Forces parachutists from the Yuma Proving Ground, which is home to the Special Operations Free Fall School. The lack of movement and lack of a shadowy triangle give both options more credence than a TR-3B, a secret Space Force aircraft testing operation (unless they’re flares or parachutes) or alien ships.

Thanks again to Devil_Travels for posting his video and his honest assessments. In honor of that, we’ll award him with a Triple-Arizona score anyway.