UFOs and Strange Conversations on the Phone

Over the years I’ve had a number of weird phone calls revolving around the UFO phenomenon: strange electronic noises, crazy threats; the list goes on. Somewhat related to this is the issue of phone interference, which is a regular phenomenon in the field of UFO research. A perfect example concerns my June 2011 book, The Real Men in Black. When I was promoting the book on radio shows, one of the things I discussed with the hosts was the matter of UFO encounters and telephone interference. We’re talking about strange voices on the line, odd buzzing and bleeping noises, and hang-up calls. Several people contacted me to report they were experiencing the exact same thing – but only after they had read the book back in 2011. The number of such cases I have on file (some involving me, but with most of them coming from UFO witnesses and other researchers) is so many that I could write an entire book on the phenomenon of UFOs and phone calls of the strange type. Today, however, I will share with you the saga of a strange situation that occurred back in the summer of 1968.

The story tells of UFO researcher “Dan O.,” who told the story to the late writer on all-things paranormal, Brad Steiger. It was the night of July 13, 1968 when Dan crossed paths (or lines) with a mysterious woman on the other end of his phone At the time, Dan was on the phone, speaking with a colleague in the UFO field, when their phone call was suddenly, and mysteriously, interrupted. Dan told Steiger: “The third party identified herself as a Mrs. Slago, who, as she said, was accidentally connected with our line. She had been listening to our conversation strictly out of curiosity.”

Despite the fact that Mrs. Slago was a complete stranger and had, according to her, intruded upon the conversation by mistake, Dan decided to tell her about his UFO research, since she had at least heard snippets of what he and his friend had been talking about. As the conversation between Dan and Mrs. Slago progressed, however, the likelihood that her intrusion was all a big mistake, and nothing else, quickly evaporated. Dan’s words make that extremely clear. He told Steiger that Mrs. Slago suggested investigating UFOs was not a wise thing to do, and that the matter of UFOs possibly being of alien origin was a matter Dan should steer well clear of. Dan continued: “She also stated that UFO organizations should not attempt to further the investigation and study of UFOs, because as she put it, ‘Earth people do not understand.’ She suddenly stopped short of what she was about to say, as if she caught herself about to say something that I should not hear.”

Things then got even odder, and somewhat troubling: the woman warned Dan that he should cease his UFO investigations, that it was not wise to speak on the phone about such matters, and that her name was not Slago, after all. It was Nelson, and she worked as a “researcher” for the local police. At that point. Mrs. Slago – or Nelson – abruptly left the conversation. The story wasn’t over, however, as Dan demonstrated to Brad: “When we checked with the police headquarters, the officers told us that they had no knowledge of either a ‘Mrs. Nelson’ or a ‘Mrs. Slago’ being connected with any phase of police research. Following this incident, we had a complete check made on our telephone lines, but the check revealed no evidence of wire-tapping or anything of that sort. A check with the telephone company revealed that a misconnection of this type could not possibly have been made.”

This is just one example of many that connect UFO researchers and curious phone calls. For those who want to find out more about the story of Dan O. and Mrs. Slago, you can do so in the pages of Timothy Green Beckley’s book, UFO Silencers, which tells the whole story.