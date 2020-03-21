Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

21.09 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Alien Call Centre

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Spirit possession is a terrifying concept and just when some therapists and practitioners think they have it figured out a curve ball it thrown their way. On this episode we discuss the experiences of a hypnotic regressionist who starting seeing a disturbing trend in his clients. They seemed to be possessed by alien entities who are controlled by much darker forces.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links