23.09 – MU Podcast – Empire of the Wheel

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:22:45 — 75.8MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Seven questionable and long forgotten deaths in historical San Bernardino, California, offer clues to a shocking possibility that an occult serial murder went undetected for nearly a century. Occult figures, secret organisations, espionage and more, all congeal on this episode to unveil a disturbing mystery.
Sponsor
- Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
- Coronavirus: Man tasered by police after fight over toilet paper at shop in Australia
- Coronavirus horror as woman ‘brandishes knife’ in fight over toilet paper as panicked shoppers ransack supermarkets
- Toilet paper wipeout! Thousands of rolls are feared DESTROYED as delivery truck crashes and bursts into flames
- Role of Viruses in Human Evolution
- Friendly Viruses
- Empire of the Wheel: An Investigation of Occult Espionage and Murder