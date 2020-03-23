MU Podcast
23.11 – MU Podcast – The Hot Hand

How much do we value the human experience? On this episode we discuss the science of the “Winning Streak” and the idea that humans can predict random outcomes which may causes catastrophic results.

Then for our Plus+ members, we talk about mad scientists, lost technologies and life before life encounters.

