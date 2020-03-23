23.11 – MU Podcast – The Hot Hand

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:47:33 — 98.5MB)
How much do we value the human experience? On this episode we discuss the science of the “Winning Streak” and the idea that humans can predict random outcomes which may causes catastrophic results.
Then for our Plus+ members, we talk about mad scientists, lost technologies and life before life encounters.
