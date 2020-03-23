23.12 – MU Podcast – The Penetrating Eye

Sleep paralysis is relatively common in the general population and yet the darker aspects of it continue to be taboo in modern clinical research. On this episode we discuss the work of sleep paralysis experiencer and psychologist Stan Gooch and his controversial ideas on the “second consciousness” that may escape the body and intrude upon our waking reality.

Then for our Plus+ members, we continue our research into the strange figure known as Dellschau and what role he played in the great airship mystery.

