A 19th Century Monster That Is Still With Us

Psychic-questing books, like The Green Stone by Graham Phillips and Martin Keatman, and Andy Collins’ books on the subject, such as The Black Alchemist and The Second Coming, have long fascinated me. But, it’s Keatman and Phillips’ sequel to The Green Stone – namely, The Eye of Fire – that we really need to focus on here, today. It contains a strange and intriguing reference to Ranton Abbey. And what relevance does that have to this article? Well, the abbey is located only a very short drive from an infamous, haunted bridge on the Shropshire Union Canal, England. It just happens to be where a spectral “Man-Monkey” creature has been seen since 1879. It’s a chimpanzee-sized ape animal that has a pair of blazing eyes and that – like a classic ghost – appears and vanishes in spectral fashion. Ranton Abbey – known more correctly as the Augustinian Priory – was founded by Robert Fitz-Noel during the reign of Henry Plantagenet, with the construction having been completed by 1150. In the early 19th Century, the property became part of the estate of the Ansons of Shugborough, latterly the Earls of Lichfield – who are, themselves, hardly what we would call strangers to the British Bigfoot. Today, the abbey is, unfortunately, in ruins, having been accidentally ravaged and destroyed by fire during the Second World War, while occupied by Dutch soldiers. And, with that said, on to the story.

While much of The Eye of Fire is far beyond the scope of this article, the relevant data relates to a July 1982 trip to the abbey that the team of investigators in the book embarked upon, as part of their quest to locate the Eye of Fire of the book’s title. Basically, the relevant parts of Philips and Keatman’s saga reveal how one of the characters in the book, named Mary Heath, created – back in the 19th Century – a monstrous “Guardian” at the abbey, whose role was to protect an ancient artifact, one that plays a vital role in the story. In essence, Mary created a Tulpa. Or, what is also known as a “thought-form.” Of the Tulpa, I wrote the following in my book, The Slenderman Mysteries:

“The phenomenon of the Tulpa has its origins in the ancient teachings of Buddhism and is a Tibetan term that roughly translates into English as ‘manifestation.’ It’s a highly appropriate piece of terminology for the Slenderman. In essence, it is the process by which the human mind can allegedly bring some degree of alternative, physical existence to an entity that is created solely within the depths of the imagination – and from within the dream state, too. In other words, and as incredible as it may sound, each and every one of us may well possess the ability to give ‘life’ to certain’ ‘things’ that don’t exist in the same way that we do. That may very well extend to the Slenderman phenomenon, too. As amazing as this may all sound, there is a dark and danger-filled downside to creating a Tulpa-style thought-form. All too often they have a disturbing habit of running riot and turning against their creators. They become not just troublesome, but deeply manipulative, highly deceptive, and extremely dangerous. Sometimes even close to deadly. It’s a case of being extremely careful of what you wish and yearn for.”

Interestingly, the “Guardian” is described in the pages of Phillips’ and Keatman’s book in highly ominous tones. And, variously, as “a complete blackness, seething within itself, shapeless but at the same time having substance;” as “an abomination;” and as a heavy-breathing “great beast.” The “Guardian,” we quickly come to learn, is a horrendous, protector-style thought-form, brought into being, and roaming around an ancient abode in the heart of Ranton. But there’s more. The vile Tulpa was reportedly created by Mary Heath in 1875. How intriguing that an ominous thought-form was created in Ranton in 1875, and then – only four years later – the Man-Monkey was seen rampaging around the nearby (in fact, the very nearby) Bridge 39 on the Shropshire Union Canal. Could it be that Mary Heath’s supernatural offspring and the Man-Monkey were (and still are) one and the very same? Admittedly, this is a highly speculative and controversial question, but it is a question I simply cannot bring myself to dismiss out of hand. Rather, I suspect, it may offer us a most convincing explanation for at least some of the strange beasts that have passed, and that continue to pass, for the enigmatic phenomenon that has become known as the British Bigfoot. I say that because the Man-Monkey is still being seen…