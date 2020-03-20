Armstrong and Aldrin: First Humans on the Moon are Still in the News

“That’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.”

It’s been just over fifty years since July 20, 1969 – the day humans first set foot on the Moon. Neil Armstrong was followed down the ladder by Buzz Aldrin and the two men have been linked tightly together ever since. While Neil Armstrong passed on to another space in 2012, his name and his words still pop up in the news – and not just his iconic ones from the lunar surface. And, because they’re still connected, it’s no surprise that the still-alive-and-kicking Buzz Aldrin showed up in the news right behind his old spaceshipmate. What now? Are they talking small steps, giant leaps or something else?

“We leave you much that is undone. There are great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those that can remove one of truth’s protective layers. There are places to go beyond belief. Those challenges are yours in many fields of not the least is space, because there lies human destiny.”

“Places to go beyond belief.” What or where was Neil Armstrong referring to in a speech he made at the White House in 1994 on the 25th anniversary of the first lunar landing? (Watch the speech here.) The Daily Express recently found a video of the speech, uploaded to YouTube in 2009, and points out the lines and words that sound like dog whistles to conspiracy theorists and skeptical minds.

“Truth’s protective layers” is another one – who is ‘protecting’ the world from the truth? And who is preventing Armstrong from revealing what he knows … or conspiracy theorists theorize that he knew? Beyond the lunar landing deniers (sorry, the massive worldwide effort which would have been needed to fake this and cover it up to this day is unimaginable), there are many who believe or suspect that astronauts, like pilots (which most of the early ones were) saw UFOs and indications that we’re not alone in the universe and have been ordered/brainwashed to suppress the knowledge. Was that the case with Armstrong? And why did The Daily Express dig this up now? Is it preparing us for a big revelation?

“Beautiful. Magnificent desolation.”

Poetic first words from Buzz Aldrin as he scanned the lunar surface. Aldrin has never been known for being eloquent – look up “blunt” and you’re sure to find a picture of him – but the Moon changed his tone … at least for the day he was there. Fifty-one years later, that bluntness showed brightly when Aldrin, who spent 21 days in isolation after returning to Earth, was asked how he was protecting himself from the coronavirus.

“Lying on my ass and locking the door.”

And how did he and his space mates (Armstrong and command module pilot Michael Collins) pass the time in quarantine back in 1969 inside a secure building known as the Lunar Receiving Laboratory?

“Well, Mike Collins and I used to exercise and jog a little bit around the hallway. We looked at this one crack in the floor, and there were ants crawling in and out.”

Perhaps that’s one of the “truths” Neil Armstrong was referring to. Are there mutant ants modified by lunar germs lurking somewhere … perhaps waiting for the right moment when humanity is in a weakened state from some other strange virus so they can take over?

Uh-oh.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin … still making news.