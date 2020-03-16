Blackbeard May Be Haunting North Carolina Island

Located on the southern tip of the Outer Banks, Ocracoke is a tiny island with a big reputation as being a hot spot for paranormal activity. It is even rumored to be haunted by the ruthless pirate Blackbeard himself.

For such a small place, it has an abnormally high amount of paranormal activity, so let’s start with the Island Inn. After its construction in 1901, the main floor was used as a schoolhouse and the second floor was used as a meeting spot for Odd Fellows Lodge. It was sold as a private residence in 1917 when a new schoolhouse was built. Side wings were eventually added to the building and it became the island’s first “modern” hotel. The spirit of Mrs. Godfrey is said to haunt the Island Inn, especially in room 23 where she allegedly rearranges women’s makeup bags.

There is quite a bit of reported activity surrounding the Ocracoke Light which is the second-longest operating lighthouse in all of America. Many have claimed to have seen a pretty woman with long dark hair and olive colored skin wearing a long, light blue gown. She occasionally speaks to the living by saying hello or commenting about a party. She is sometimes seen holding a lantern especially after a thunderstorm. Another woman named Theodosia Burr Alston has been seen near the lighthouse. She died when the ship she was travelling in sank off the coast of the Outer Banks and when people have seen her apparition, her hair is all wet (sometimes with seaweed in it) and is wearing a long white dress. Those who have seen her ghost have smelled a strong musty odor at the same time.

In addition to the two women, an old lighthouse keeper has been seen wearing a white shirt with black and grey striped pants. He is said to have a full beard and has his long hair tied back with a black string. His apparition is so life-like that those who have seen him thought he was an actual person.

Even though Ocracoke is very small, there are 81 cemeteries located there. One of those is a community cemetery in Sunset Village and it’s allegedly haunted by an old couple wearing clothes from the nineteenth century.

According to legend, a woman named Fannie Pearl McWilliams had a dream where she had passed away and was laying in a white coffin on a white sailboat under a full moon. Oddly enough, she died the following night and her dream became a reality (her dream was unknown to her husband) when she was put in a white coffin on a white boat that sailed across Cockle Creek under a full moon.

And last but certainly not least, let’s get to the Blackbeard haunting. Several people who have visited Springer’s Point Nature Preserve have reported seeing an apparition of a large, bearded man who some believe is the infamous pirate whose real name was Edward Teach. Apparently Blackbeard threw a huge party for his fellow pirates at Springer’s Point shortly before he was beheaded.

Blackbeard was killed on November 22, 1718 when he and his crew battled Lieutenant Robert Maynard of the British Royal Navy and his men (at the request of the Governor of Virginia). After suffering numerous wounds over his entire body (5 shots and 20 cuts from pistols, swords and daggers), Blackbeard lost the battle and was decapitated. According to legend, Maynard sailed away with the pirate’s decapitated head and Blackbeard’s body was buried somewhere on the island at a secret location. Additionally, there’s a spot near Springer’s Point called Teach’s Hole and it’s said to host a lot of unexplained activity. After such a gruesome murder, it’s not surprising that his ghost is said to haunt the area.