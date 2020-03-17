Canadian Oil Worker Claims to Catch Bigfoot on Dash Cam

While humans may be self-quarantining (in the running as the top new word in 2020), it appears Bigfoot is out and about, at least in Canada. An oil worker in Canada parked his vehicle to check on some well equipment and left his dash camera on. When he began driving away after the stop, the camera panned the woods near where he had just walked and picked up something he thinks was a Bigfoot. The worker was so convinced he saw something, he returned the following day to the spot and claimed to have found evidence (also captured on video) of a strange creature in the very location where something stood the day before. Was it Bigfoot checking on how humans are being eliminated by the virus it released with its Yeti cousin in China? (Testing a new conspiracy theory.)

“Oilfield worker returns to the area after reviewing dash cam footage that revealed a tall dark figure standing near a wellsite lease road near Nordegg Alberta Canada, a geographical hot spot for Bigfoot sightings and encounters.”

Both the original video, shot on March 12, 2020, and the footage of the oil worker’s inspection of the location on March 13 (watch them both in one video here) were uploaded by Sonny Vator, whose YouTube site shows a few other Bigfoot videos allegedly from in or near Banff National Park in Alberta. Sasquatch fans know this is a popular area for Bigfoot sightings – one in January 2020 showed what appeared to some to be a Bigfoot and a baby Bigfoot. Nordegg is about 30 miles east of the park in the Rocky Mountains.

“Oilfield worker captures dark figure on dash camera standing in the woods close to roadside, it appears to be holding something in its arms.”

While Vator thinks the dash cam video shows something that looks like a tall creature holding something in its arms, many commenters think the ‘something’ is a snow-topped tree, some other stationary forest object or an optical illusion caused by shadows. However, the man’s return visit — if it’s legitimate and not a hoax — is more compelling. As he points out in the narrative of his return to the alleged sighting location, it looks like some creature had been lying on the ground and compressed the snow and some branches. He also shows what he thinks are footprints and a clump of brown hairs.

Did he send them to a lab for DNA testing?

Of course not. Vator doesn’t say how he obtained the videos from the unnamed oil worker, but he does point out that he also uploaded the video in January of an alleged Bigfoot and child and suspects there’s a family of Sasquatch living in the area. (Has anyone considered painting the Madonna Bigfoot and child? Might be a great way to pay for toilet paper during the pandemic.)

Yes, the needle on the Skeptical meter is having a tough time settling into a spot on the ‘skeptical’ side with this one. While the original video is clearly vague (oxymoron of the day), the follow-up is interesting. A more thorough search of the area and a test on the hairs would be best to determine if it’s Bigfoot, a bear or some other creature, or a hoax. What do you think the chances of that happening are?

Until the connection between Bigfoot, Yeti and the coronavirus are checked out, let’s hope the oil worker washed his hands.