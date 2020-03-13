Coronavirus Predicted By Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Who Said It Would Be “All Over Us”

Baba Vanga, who was the blind mystic who allegedly predicted 9/11 as well as Brexit, also foresaw the Coronavirus outbreak. In fact, one of her followers has come forward saying that the “Balkan Nostradamus” predicted the deadly virus, claiming that it would be “all over us”.

Neshka Stefanova Robeva went to visit Vanga in 1996 just before she passed away and explained what happened during the visit, “Aunt Vanga predicted when I visited her years ago: ‘Neshka, the Corona will be all over us.’ I did not realize what those words meant then.” She went on to say that the word “corona” means guardianship in Bulgarian and is connected to Russian leadership within the country so she assumed that Vanga’s warning meant that Bulgaria would be controlled by the Russians. “Only now did I realize that it was Chinese flu. May it go away easily,” Robeva said.

In addition to what she said to Robeva, Vanga mentioned the virus back in the 1970s when she predicted that around the end of the first decade of this century, there would be an epidemic of a new deadly disease that would spread throughout the world and kill many people. She even said that the virus would start in China. Adding to that, she noted that a vaccine would take an entire year to develop.

As amazing as her prediction was, she wasn’t the only one who foresaw the deadly virus affecting the world. Nostradamus also predicted Coronavirus as one of his passages read, “The great plague of the maritime city will not cease until there be avenged the death of the just blood, condemned for a price without crime, of the great lady outraged by pretense.” It’s hard to imagine someone in the year 1555 predicting a deadly outbreak of an epidemic that would affect the planet centuries later but it seems as though that’s exactly what he did.

Even Stephen Hawking made a startling remark several years ago when he admitted that he was worried that genetically modified viruses that were artificially created would somehow break out of the lab and “mow” people down.

In addition to people predicting Coronavirus, there have been many conspiracy theories circulating around, such as how the Bible’s Book of Revelations allegedly foretold the outbreak of a deadly virus as a precursor to the Apocalypse.

Another conspiracy theory comes from Russia as Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who is the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, told a Moscow radio station that he believes the Coronavirus is a biological attack by the United States in order for pharmaceutical companies to make more money.

While conspiracy theories and predictions are interesting to say the least, the fact remains that this is an incredibly serious and deadly pandemic that’s affecting countless people around the world and hopefully it will become contained sooner rather than later.