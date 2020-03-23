“Did anyone see a black winged thing?”

Naomi is a friend of mine who has a startling tale to relate that chronicles a series of events that occurred when she was a teenager, and that focuses upon two specific issues: a hat-wearing Man in Black and a Mothman-type entity. In Naomi’s very own words: “When I was sixteen, I lived in Parker City, Indiana. I always felt Indiana in general, and particularly Parker City, was very dark. I hated it there. Anyway, one night my friend Toby and I were at our friend Ralana’s house. Ralana had just seen a mysterious light that she claimed occasionally appeared to her in her house. It had gone away just before we had arrived at Ralana’s to visit. We all three thought it was probably an angel and we wanted to get it to come back. We decided that perhaps if we created a ‘holy atmosphere’ by singing hymns and praying, we might get it to come back. So we shut ourselves in Ralana’s parents’ bedroom where the light had appeared to Ralana that evening, and we started singing, praying, etc. The room was entirely dark, having not even a window. We made sure that not a crack of light even showed beneath the door so that if the light did appear, we would know for sure it wasn’t from a natural source.”

Naomi continues: “After sitting in this pitch blackness having our impromptu church service, no light appeared, but I thought I saw something in front of me. It appeared to be black wings that extended up then back down as if in flight, almost in slow motion. Then I saw the head of the apparent black winged creature turn to the side. There was a long, snout-like nose on it. Because I didn’t even believe what I was seeing – I mean, I truly thought my eyes were playing tricks on me – I dismissed it and said nothing about it. After all, when you are in a pitch black room, your eyes sometimes sort of create things, and this creature being black on black was so vague I just couldn’t be sure. Before long, the three of us became bored of waiting for the light and we decided to leave.”

Things got progressively weirder and weirder: “On our way out the front door, it was either Ralana or Toby that said, somewhat tentatively, ‘Did anyone see a black winged thing?’ The other two of us instantly said yes, we had. Then I remember specifically that Ralana said, ‘Did it have a beak-like snout on it?’ We all agreed, realizing we had seen the very same creature. I can only assume that none of us had believed in what we were seeing at the time enough to mention it. When I told my youth pastor the story later, he told me that we called up the ‘wrong’ thing by trying to conjure anything at all. Of course, as kids, we hadn’t considered our innocent attempts to invoke an angel ‘conjuring.'”

Naomi had much more to say: “While reading your MIB book, I was reminded of a phenomenon that I want to know if you have heard about: I have a friend in WV named Debbie whose high-school boyfriend reported seeing a short man in a black cape and top-hat appear in his bedroom every night. Debbie is older than I am and this would have taken place in the mid-seventies. John, the boyfriend, was frightened of this figure, which would actually be close to his bed with each nightly appearance, and he took to sleeping with a baseball bat. My friend ‘went along with the crowd’ and laughed at John when he told of this figure. Not long afterward, John was in a car wreck that took his life after putting him in a coma for a long time. Debbie said that some time after John’s death, she was driving one night and was horrified to see this very being John had described crossing the road right in front of her van. She took it as a sign that she needed to get her life straightened out – as she had been partying a lot – and believed that the figure somehow had been a foreshadowing of John’s death. She told me this story back when I was about 16 and I never forgot it.”

And finally from Nomi: “A few years ago, when I first came to Texas, I met a friend of my dad’s named Jill – someone that had never met Debbie – who told me that a friend of hers had seen a short, caped, figure in a top hat. Jill had never heard of this phenomenon before. One evening some time later, she was watching a TV interview in which someone reported seeing this very same entity. Jill was astonished to hear described the very thing her own friend had seen. I told Jill about Debbie and her boyfriend seeing the same thing. I just wondered if you had heard of this particular ‘man in black’’ before. It doesn’t sound like an actual MIB to me, but I’m convinced it’s a real entity.”