Foo Fighter Sees Foo Fighters? Dave Grohl Reports Paranormal Experience

“I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to f*** with us. At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn’t explain.”

Who would f*** with Dave Grohl, founder and lead singer of Foo Fighters and former drummer for Nirvana? Would you believe a foo fighter? Not a band member but some kind of paranormal force that Grohl claims actually messed with sound equipment in a studio in a house where the band was recording its latest album … a haunted house that Grohl and the band eventually discovered had a sordid past. Was this a ghost upset with the band’s name or with their sound?

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on. We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”

In an interview reported by NME, Grohl describes the band’s recent experience in a high quality home studio in California. Guitars becoming detuned overnight sounds more like a string issue, maybe due to age, quality or humidity, but Grohl says things got stranger quickly.

“Or the setting we’d put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

Electronic or computer glitches? Whatever it was, it was enough to cause Grohl to bring a nest cam (baby monitor) from home (can you imagine having Dave Grohl for a dad?) and setting it up in the studio each night. What they recorded on the monitor nearly stopped the recording on the album. What was it?

Dave Grohl is no stranger to the paranormal. After the death of Kurt Cobain and the dissolution of Nirvana, Grohl recorded an album of original songs, playing all of the instruments himself. Looking for a band name to hide his identity, he claims he was reading a lot of UFO books at the time and liked the name of the mysterious UFOs WWII pilots would see following their planes. As Greohl puts it, “There’s a treasure trove of band names in those UFO books!” (This writer agrees and – full disclosure – is a fan of Grohl and the band). The books also influenced the name of Grohl’s record label — Roswell Records (part of RCA) — and his film company: Roswell Films.

WWII fighter pilots were as baffled by foo fighters in the air as Foo Fighters were by what they saw in the house. The fast-moving glowing orbs flew at the same speed as the planes in the European theater, leading investigators to believe they were an electrical discharge from the plane itself. That doesn’t explain those seen by Pacific pilots who reported the foo fighters often being stationary. And those pilots wouldn’t have seen the alleged Nazi Feuerballs (Fireballs) that were rumored to be secret automatically guided, jet-propelled flak mines that traveled in a bomber’s air stream. No cause has ever been universally agreed upon, but their sightings disturbed all pilots who claimed to encounter them.

The anomaly in the recording studio house disturbed Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters as well. Fortunately (or maybe not), they were told by the owner something in the house’s past that would explain it. What was that, Dave?

“I had to sign a f****** non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

Will we find out after the house is sold? Probably. You know how bad rock stars are at keeping secrets.