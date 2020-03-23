Guests Can Stay The Night At The Allegedly Haunted Harry Potter House

For those of you who are Harry Potter fans, you can actually stay overnight at Harry’s childhood home that was featured in the movie The Deathly Hallows Part One where Lord Voldemort murdered his parents and gave him his signature lightning bolt scar.

The De Vere House, which is located in Suffolk, England, was one of three properties that were owned by the de Vere family between the 14th and 17th centuries. It is a former Five Star and Gold Award bed and breakfast which is now listed with Airbnb for those who wish to stay the night. It has two four posted bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and includes a private guest sitting room with a log fireplace as well as a courtyard garden.

But if you think that being the inspiration for Harry’s childhood home in Godric’s Hollow is the most exciting aspect of this property, you’re in for a big surprise as it’s rumored to be quite haunted.

Tony and Jane Ranzetta have owned the property for more than twenty years and they have shared some of their own paranormal encounters. “The whole story is quite peculiar really. Just after we first moved into the house, Jane saw a uniquely dressed man walk through the kitchen wall and into the garden beyond,” Tony said, adding, “She was obviously taken aback but understands that a house with this much history must surely hold echoes of the past.”

He explained that there is a poltergeist named Becky who needs to be “treated like a child”. “She’s taken wedding rings and other keepsakes before now – but she’ll usually return them if we ask her nicely,” he stated, adding that she doesn’t seem to be a harmful or evil spirit although she doesn’t like it when nuns or priests stay on the property. “Usually somebody becomes a poltergeist if they’ve been subject of a witch’s curse or similar, so we think Becky was probably thrust upon a former homeowner and now just hangs around, shutting doors and turning the TV and radio on and off, just being mischievous rather than dangerous.”

The de Vere family were earls of Oxford and the 13th earl’s son, who passed away in the Tower of London, has been seen wandering around the house along with “many other” spirits. Soldier Sir Francis de Vere is also said to haunt the location. According to Tony, “one of the property’s resident ghosts, Sir Francis De Vere, is inspiration for the character of Nearly Headless Nick – Gryffindor’s house ghost who was subject to a botched execution while he was alive – and John Cleese’s outfit in the films is remarkably similar to the portrait of Francis’ costume in his portrait.”

Staying in the “Harry Potter House” and potentially seeing a ghost sounds like a pretty good two-for-one deal that’s worth looking into.