Man Claims Bigfoot Proves Humans Were Created From Ancient Alien Slave DNA

There is no shortage of theories regarding the origins of Bigfoot. While some people say that it’s just a myth and that the creature doesn’t exist, others believe that it’s a bear, a man wearing a suit, or a missing link in human evolution. Now, however, a new theory has been presented and it’s definitely a unique perspective.

Some people are saying that the creature is a descendant of ancient gods who came to our planet many years ago and created humans to serve as their slaves. One of the people who believe in this theory is Lee Solway who is the host of the Realm of the Supernatural podcast.

Solway stated that there have been so many sightings in different parts of our planet that the creature must certainly exist. “It is scientifically accepted that they exist,” he told Daily Star Online, adding, “Why isn’t the government releasing any information about them? Because they don’t want us to know about the genetic history.”

The new theory is based on the Atra-Hasis story which is an 18th century BC Babylonian epic that was written on clay tablets. According to Mesopotamian theology, the Igigi were junior sky gods who worked here on Earth serving the high-ranking Annunaki gods. When the Igigi got tired of digging a watercourse, they rebelled against Enlil (one of the head Annunaki gods) by surrounding his estate and burning their tools. At that point, it was pretty clear that the Igigi weren’t going back to work, so the Annunaki created human beings as replacement slaves.

Solway believes that Bigfoot is in fact a descendant of the Igigi. “It’s like the Bible says, ‘God made us in his image’,” he claimed. And the reason why Bigfoot is so elusive is that it’s hiding from humans who were ultimately created to take its place.

As for those who say that the creature is simply a bear or ape, Solway has a response for that too, “If it’s just an ape, why can’t we catch up with it?”

Although he does believe in evolution, Solway has questioned the fact that there are still medical mysteries that have yet to be explained, such as the fact that humans have a layer of fat that they don’t need, or why women have hymens. “The fact that we can’t fully trace man’s lineage should strike people as strange,” he said, adding that there are “4,000 genetic defects in humans.” He claims that this is caused by intentional breeding which proves that humans have “slave DNA” provided by our ancient creators.

I must say that is a unique theory that I have never heard of before. But until we can find a Bigfoot and study it, I suppose every theory is possible.