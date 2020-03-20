Marilyn Monroe And Elvis Presley Among Celebrities Who Are Said To Haunt Los Angeles

When we think of ghosts haunting a location, it’s usually a former owner or someone who died there tragically and unexpectedly. Another known occurrence is when a spirit revisits a place where he or she had a special connection like a favorite bar or a hotel. Celebrities spend a lot of time on the road so it’s not surprising that several famous people have been said to haunt different locations around Los Angeles where they spent a lot of their time. Let’s take a look at five celebrities who are still roaming around the “City of Angels”.

Marilyn Monroe

Ever since her death in 1962, several people have claimed to have seen Marilyn Monroe’s spirit in room 1200 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel which is where she lived during her time in Los Angeles. According to a maintenance worker, Marilyn’s apparition has been seen in the mirror as well as a little girl wearing a blue dress. There were also reports of her haunting the ladies’ room at the former Knickerbocker Hotel where she and Joe DiMaggio spent their honeymoon.

Elvis Presley

Just like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley’s spirit has been seen roaming around the former Knickerbocker Hotel but in room 1016. He stayed there in 1956 while filming “Love Me Tender” and had his “Heartbreak Hotel” pictures taken there. Elvis’ ghost is apparently quite the traveller as he has also been seen haunting Graceland as well as the RCA Recording Studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rudolph Valentino

Rudolph Valentino was Hollywood’s original heartthrob and almost a hundred years after his death, his spirit is still wandering around Los Angeles. People have reported seeing his ghost at his former residence which is the Falcon Lair mansion in Beverly Hills as well as at his former beach house in Hollywood Beach and his old apartment in Hollywood called Valentino Place. In addition to his former residences, he is said to haunt the historic Hotel Alexandria, the bathrooms at Musso and Frank Grill, Paramount Studios, and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. And of course he’s another celebrity that’s said to haunt the Knickerbocker Hotel where he hung out at the bar and even danced the tango.

John Belushi

John Belushi partied a lot at the Chateau Marmont until his sudden death in 1982 in one of the hotel’s bungalows. Allegedly his spirit never left the hotel as several guests over the years have claimed to have seen his ghost. One story in particular happened in 1999 when a family staying at the hotel observed their toddler laughing when nobody was around him and when they asked him why he was laughing he responded with, “the funny man”. What’s even more strange is that when the family was leaving the hotel, the little boy yelled out, “the funny man!” while looking at and pointing to a picture of John Belushi. Apparently he’s still making people laugh in the afterlife.

Harry Houdini

While I’ve been discussing hotels and other public locations around Los Angeles that are reportedly haunted by celebrities, Harry Houdini has opted to spend his afterlife wandering around his former residence (although there’s been much speculation on whether he actually lived there or not). People have reported seeing a dark-haired man wearing a black suit walking along the grounds of the Houdini Estate before vanishing.

There’s no doubt that the City of Angels has some major spirit activity and these five celebrities are just a few of the countless ghosts that are said to haunt Los Angeles, California.