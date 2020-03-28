“Perhaps it was a Bigfoot, that is all my mind could relate it to”

As you may know from some of my earlier articles here at Mysterious Universe, I have a deep interest in the very strange phenomenon of what has become known as the “British Bigfoot.” I should stress that there’s no way that colonies of unknown apes are roaming the U.K. And, as the fossil record shows, no giant apes have ever lived in the U.K. That doesn’t stop people from seeing such monstrous things, however. In fact, there are dozens upon dozens of such cases on record. So, I can only conclude that the beasts have supernatural origins (apart from the occasional, unfortunate hoax – which has happened). There is strong evidence for the supernatural scenario: people see the creatures vanish in front of their eyes. They are often seen around sacred sites, such as millennia-old stone circles. Bridges and crossroads are some of their regular hangouts. You may know that crossroads and bridges pop up in numerous tales of the unknown. So, yes, I do believe there is a real “British Bigfoot” phenomenon. They are not, however, what we could call “animals.” Djinn, tulpas, spirit guardians, inter-dimensional entities and demons have been suggested as the true natures of these things. With that said, I’ll share with you now a fascinating story that was given to me back in 2012, and which remains as fascinating now as it was back then. It comes from a man named John Cameron. He told me:

“Many years ago (1991 to be as exact as I can) I was on Dartmoor [England] in the small hours, location forgotten but I recall being sat with the girl I was sort of seeing at the time and we were located around back of some public toilets (yeah, I know, real romantic but it gave us some privacy) and before us about two hundred plus meters away was a lake. As we were sat having a smoke I noticed a shape moving around down at what I believed to be the lake shore, it was night but the moon was bright so you could make out shapes and form but not features, anyway my brain first kicked in as to the fact that it must be a diver and it was late to be out diving, then I realized that this ‘person’ had no lights about them to see where they were headed or, if they had been diving, to see underwater.”

John, who still resides in Devon, added: “The form was definitely walking on two legs, that was apparent by the way it moved, but it was silhouetted against the lake so I could not make out features, being the inquisitive creatures that we are I began to move towards the shape, then I realized that whoever this was that was perhaps not the best idea, the form was still I assumed at or near the lake shore and seemed to be moving slowly not towards us but diagonally away to our left when the girl I was with suggested we should go I agreed that was a damn good idea.” John continued:

“The form itself was bulky but as to actual height etc., I could not absolutely say. I just got the feeling that it was large, the thought occurred to me as we were leaving the area in my friends’ car that perhaps it was a Bigfoot, that is all my mind could relate it to after ticking off the other options like an escaped prisoner from Dartmoor prison, there were no reports from around the time, a diver, at that time of night and with no lights, there was no other car in the small car park either for the diver to make his way to which also negated the possibility that it was another courting couple or someone out for a walk. There was another couple with us that night, but they remained in and around the car, and besides neither looked like the form that we saw.”

John’s experience is just one of many in the U.K. In a very strange fashion these things live. But, unknown apes of the flesh and blood type? Not a chance.