Strange Creatures That Shimmer Before Us

It was only a few days ago that something intriguing occurred to me, while I was going through some witness reports: that I have on file a number of notable cases involving supernatural entities that appear to “shimmer” in front of us. That so many of these “things” appear to be completely unconnected, suggests that, in reality, they are actually all connected. I’ll share with you a few examples. The West Virginia city of Point Pleasant is inextricably linked to the legend of the red-eyed Mothman, that flying fiend which terrorized the people of Point Pleasant from late 1966 to December 1967. In 2012, though, it was black eyes – rather than red eyes – which caused so much terror for one woman, who we’ll call “Marie.” Although Marie’s BEC encounter occurred in 2012, she did not speak about it until two years later. She was in her mid-twenties when she had an encounter she was destined to never, ever forget. There is no doubt that the fear in Marie’s face was as clear as it was obvious when she related the facts to me at the 2014 Mothman Festival – which is held in Point Pleasant every September, and which attracts people in their thousands.

Marie worked irregular hours in her job. As a result, on a Saturday night, shortly after 11:00 p.m., she was stretched out on her couch, in front of the TV, after a ten-hour-long stint at work. She had got herself a pizza and a couple of cans of Coors Lite. All was good. For a while. Marie practically flew off the couch with fear as there was a loud knock on the front door of her second-floor apartment. She thought: who the hell could that be at this time of night? It was a very good question. Marie carefully crept silently to the door and looked through the spy-hole, her breathing already slightly labored. There were two boys, staring back at her, and both wearing black hoodies. She asked if they were okay. No reply. That wasn’t a good sign: Marie put the chain on the door and then opened it the couple of inches that the chain would allow. Two things immediately struck Marie – and filled her with fear: their skin was as white as a sheet of paper. One of them, in a monotone and blank fashion, demanded “food.” Both had completely black eyes.

Not surprisingly, Marie slammed the door, and ran to the furthest wall in the living room. Her mind was in a whirlwind of confusion and fear. After a few minutes, she again crept to the door and looked through the spy-hole: the boys were still there. Most disturbing of all, the pair clearly reacted when Marie looked at them – even though she had done so in complete silence. Then, something even more terrifying happened: the pair of “children,” suddenly shimmered – like a “heatwave,” said Marie – and transformed into a pair of bipedal, lizard-like monsters. In seconds, they were swallowed up by a sudden, black nothingness outside the door and were gone. Moving on…

On one occasion, in June 2009, “Shelley” was driving along the OK-9 E road, which links the towns of Norman and Tecumseh, Oklahoma, when something truly extraordinary occurred. Out of the trees, on the right hand side of the road, loomed what was undeniably a “Texas chupacabra.” Since it was around 10.00 a.m. when Shelley’s sighting occurred, she said, the road was quiet: the school-runs were over and most people were at work. Rather oddly, but also intriguingly, when Shelley slowed down, amazed by the sight of the creature that stood around sixty-feet to her right, she felt a sudden, foreboding sense of isolation, of almost being in a vacuum, of being in a situation that wasn’t quite right. For around a minute or more, said Shelley, the animal stared intently at her, something which gave her the chills and a distinct feeling that it was trying to communicate with her. But, it was what happened immediately afterwards which upped the weird stakes to an incredible level. The animal sauntered across OK-9 E and, as it did so, something astounding occurred. It started to shimmer and blur. For a second or so, it appeared to take on the lumbering form of a small bear, then that of what appeared to be a sleek, black cat, before finally returning to its original form of a chupacabra! End of the story.

Many people who have encountered the Reptilians are, quite understandably, reluctant to go public with their experiences – at least, not with their full names. One of those is “Audrey,” a thirty-eight-year-old woman who claims seven very close encounters with male Reptilians between 2001 and 2007. A resident of Sedona, Arizona – a place renowned for a wide range of paranormal phenomena – Audrey was first abducted by what she later recalled, in somewhat of a drugged, hypnotized state, was a group of military personnel in black fatigues, late one night on the edge of town. As she drove home, and after visiting a friend in Flagstaff, Audrey caught sight of a black van following her, one which loomed out of the shadows and ran her off the road. The next thing she remembered was being manhandled into that same van. After that, it was lights out. She later woke up to find herself strapped down to a table in a brightly-lit, circular room. In front of her were three men in those same fatigues. For a while, at least. As Audrey craned to sit up she watched in terror as all three men suddenly shimmered – as if caught in something akin to a heat haze. In no more than around six or seven seconds they were replaced by a trio of approximately eight-foot-tall, green-colored monsters that looked like Godzilla’s younger and smaller brothers.

Is all of this just a coincidence? Or, are we seeing some kind of connection? It would be interesting to see how many Mysterious Universe readers may have experienced something similar of the shimmering kind.