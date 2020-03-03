The Cryptoterrestrials: 10 Years After Publication

A friend pointed out to me yesterday that March 1, 2020 was the 10th “anniversary” of the publication of the late Mac Tonnies’ book The Cryptoterrestrials. No, I didn’t know. But, on checking, sure enough March 1, 2010 was indeed the date. If you haven’t read this intriguing look at an alternative theory for what “aliens” might really be, check it out. Like Jacques Vallee and John Keel, Tonnies rightly recognized that UFO encounters cannot all be dismissed as the ravings of lunatics, the tales of the fantasy-prone, or the fabrications of those seeking fame and fortune. But, also like Keel and Vallee, Tonnies was careful not to get sucked into the near-viral mindset that practically screams (take a deep breath): UFOs = alien spaceships piloted by little gray chaps from across the galaxy, who are on a mission to save their dying race by stealing our DNA, eggs and sperm.

Rather, Tonnies was chasing down the theory suggesting that the UFOnauts may actually represent the last vestiges of a very ancient race of distinctly terrestrial origins; a race that – tens of thousands of years ago – may have ruled our planet, but whose position of power was thrown into overwhelming chaos by two things; (A) the appearance of a “debilitating genetic syndrome” that ravaged their society; and (B) the rising infestation of a violent species that threatened to eclipse – in number – their own society. They are the Cryptoterrestrials, as Tonnies termed them. And that violent species that blusters around like an insane, unruly and spoiled child, and that has done more damage in its short life-time than can ever be truly imagined, is, of course, us.

With their society waning, their health and ability to even successfully reproduce collapsing, and their absolute worst nightmare – the Human Race – becoming the new gang in town, the Cryptoterrestrials followed what was perceived as the only viable option: they quietly retreated into the shadows, into the darkened corners of our world, below the oceans, into the deepest caverns that pepper the planet, and in their own uniquely silent and detached way, set about a new course of action. That course of action – given that they were in some fashion genetically related to the Human Race – was to eventually resurface; to move among us in stealth; to pass themselves off as entities from far-off worlds (as part of a concerted effort to protect and hide their real point of origin); and to use and exploit us – medically – in an attempt to try and inject their waning species with a considerable amount of new blood. Ours.

In addition, Tonnies believed, the Cryptoterrestrials were – and, by definition, still are – subtle-yet-brilliant, cosmic magicians. For them, however, there is no top-hat from which a white-rabbit is pulled. There is no hot chick sliced in half and then miraculously rejoined at the waist. No: their tricks are far more fantastic. As well as deceiving us about their origins, the Cryptoterrestrials have – via, perhaps, the use of advanced hologram-style technology, mind-manipulation and much more – led us to conclude that they have an infinite number of craft, resources and technologies at their disposal. And that is the trick, the ruse: in actuality, their numbers today, Tonnies strongly suspected, may be very small. They may well be staging faked UFO events to try and convince us that they have a veritable armada at their disposal when, perhaps, the exact opposite is the case. And, most important of all, they desperately want us to think of them as visitors from the stars. If their plan to rejuvenate their species is to work, then stealth, subterfuge and camouflage are the essential orders of the day.

Of course, the above all amounts to a theory – just like the extraterrestrial hypothesis. And, Tonnies made it very clear that he was theorizing, rather than being able to provide the reader with definitive proof for such a scenario. He did, however, offer a logical, and at times powerful, argument in support of his theories. As for so-called “alien abductions,” the clumsy, intrusive means by which ova and sperm are taken by a race of beings we are led to believe are countless years ahead of us was also addressed by Tonnies. As was the unlikely scenario that our DNA would even be compatible, in the first place, with extraterrestrial entities. Tonnies’ tentative conclusion: all this points not to the presence of highly-advanced aliens who are thousands of years ahead of us; but to the actions of an ancient Earth-based society whose technology may not be more than a century or so in advance of our current knowledge.

Tonnies also noted how the “aliens” seem to spend a significant amount of time ensuring they are seen: whether it’s taking “soil-samples” at the side of the road; equipping their craft with bright, flashing lights; or hammering home the point to the abductees that they are from this planet, from that star-system, or from some far off galaxy. Just about anywhere and everywhere aside from right here, in fact. Roswell came into Tonnies’ equation, too: and in ingenious fashion. Those who do not adhere to the extraterrestrial hypothesis for Roswell point to the fact that many of the witness descriptions of what was found at Roswell, are collectively suggestive of some form of large balloon-type structure having come down at the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County, New Mexico on that fateful day in the summer of 1947.

The possibility that ET would be flying around New Mexico in a balloon is absurd. But, as Tonnies noted, a race of impoverished, underground-dwellers, highly worried by the sudden influx of military activity in New Mexico (such as at the White Sands Proving Ground, and the Los Alamos Laboratory), just might employ the use of an advance balloon-type vehicle to secretly scope out the area late at night. Perhaps, when elements of the U.S. military came across the debris, they really did assume it was balloon-borne material and probably of American origin. Until, maybe, they stumbled across something else amid the debris, too: curious bodies; dead cryptoterrestrials.

Tonnies’ theorizing continued in a similar vein. To the extent that we are left with a stark and surreal image of a very ancient – and very strange – race of beings who may once have been the masters of this planet; who were sidelined thousands of years ago; and who are now – under cover of darkness and while the cities sleep – forced to grudgingly surface from their darkened lairs and interact with the very things they fear (and perhaps even hate and despise) most of all. That’s us. Survival is the name of their game. And deception is the means by which it is being cunningly achieved.