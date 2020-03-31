The Omen – Most Cursed Movie Set Of All Time?

Rumors of haunted and/or cursed movie sets have been around for a while. One example was the mysterious fire that started while filming “The Exorcist” that burned the whole set except for the Regan’s bedroom (where the famous possession scene took place). A more recent example occurred during the filming of “Annabelle Comes Home” where a piano bench moved on its own in addition to several cast members experiencing paranormal activity, especially Mckenna Grace (she played Judy Warren) who suffered a strange cut near her hairline and a severely bloody nose.

While there is no shortage of strange things that have occurred during the filming of some horror films, the most terrifying one was said to be 1976 movie “The Omen” as it’s been strongly suggested that it was the most cursed movie of all time. Let’s take a look at some of the horrifying incidents that happened before, during, and after the production of the film.

Lead actor Gregory Peck (who played Robert Thorn) experienced a horrible family tragedy when just two months before the filming the movie (in June of 1975), his 30-year-old son Jonathan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Then in September, Gregory’s plane was hit by lightning while on the way to London.

Peck wasn’t the one person who experienced bad luck while on a plane, as just a few weeks after his experience, the plane that executive producer Mace Neufeld was on was also hit by lightning while travelling to Los Angeles. What’s even more mysterious and tragic is that there was a plane that was chartered by the film crew but it was changed to a different one at the very last minute. The original plane that they were supposed to use met a horrible fate as it crashed shortly after takeoff and killed everyone who was on board.

To add to the lightning stories, producer Harvey Bernhard was almost struck by a bolt while he was filming in Rome. “The devil was at work and he didn’t want that film made,” he said in addition to admitting that he starting bringing a cross with him while he was on the set.

John Richardson, who was the special effects artist that helped with the “decapitation scene”, was involved in a terrible car crash after the movie was finished filming. Eerily enough, the crash occurred on Friday the 13th. Richardson survived the accident but unfortunately the passenger of the vehicle, Liz Moore, did not make it as she was decapitated in the crash. Another strange fact that will send shivers down your spine is that Richardson saw a sign near the accident site that read, “Ommen, 66.6 km” in reference to how far they were from a nearby Dutch town.

In the scene where Gregory Peck was attacked by Rottweilers, the crew used a stuntman but things turned dangerous when the dogs bit through the man’s padding and kept attacking even when their trainers commanded them to stop. Fortunately for the stuntman, he survived the attack.

One crew member who wasn’t so lucky was the animal handler Sidney Bamford who assisted with the “crazy baboon” scene as he was mauled and killed by a tiger.

Apparently making a movie about Satan’s son caused devilish things to happen. No wonder it’s considered to be the most cursed movie of all time.