The Peeping Bigfoot: Real Sighting or Cryptid Porn?

“The Peeping Bigfoot” sounds like the title of one of those cryptid porn movies (tagline: “If you think his FEET are big …!”) that are probably becoming more popular as the quarantined look for something new to watch, but it’s actually a popular description of photographs making the rounds on the Internet despite the fact that they’re nearly three years old. Take a look at the photos (see them here and here) and then settle down for the story.

“In August of 2017 we were finishing the interior of the back of the house and I came into the living room and caught a whiff of a VERY harsh odor in the room. It smelled like rotting animal flesh, vomit, and excrement. I caught glimpse of something moving outside the window from the corner of my eye. We have had bears visit pretty regular but they tried to get under the house, not in it. But when I seen the figure by the window I thought a bear had some how climes up to the window.”

So begins the tale of the Peeping Bigfoot, as told by witness Scott Yeoman of Baily, Colorado, a small town in the center of the state. In the description on his Facebook page, where pictures and posts indicate he has more than a passing interest in Bigfoot, Yeoman eloquently (“Fear struck me hardcore”) recounts seeing something outside a window of the house he and his wife were working on. It must have lacked some insulation for that kind of smell to enter the house (he doesn’t say the window was open), but the hardcore fear from the stink and the face wasn’t enough to destroy his presence of mind to grab a camera and begin recording a ten minute video of the encounter. Yes, he recorded a ten-minute video of the creature.

“About 8 minutes in my wife came into the room and asked me what I was doing. I told her there’s something outside and it ain’t no bear. When she looked over my shoulder she screamed “what is that thing!” And ran back to the bedroom.”

So now we have two witnesses. Yeoman says his wife called the sheriff’s department and three deputies came out to inspect the grounds. He showed them the video and “two of the three were impressed” but the third stuck to their original bear assessment. Now we have five witnesses. Yeoman says he downloaded the video to his mother’s computer because she had Internet access. So, why are we looking at blurry but interesting top-of-the-head-shots and not the video?

“Long story short my mothers house burnt down on a fire we had out here last year.”

Yeoman claims he and his wife still see something they believe is the creature … well, they don’t see its body, just its eyes reflecting the firelight. The also find broken branches that Yeoman claims he can’t reach on a 6-foot ladder — seemingly too high to be done by the bears that are definitely in the woods.

“When I pointed it at the window it stopped swaying and closed it eyes as if it was child… “You can’t see me if my eyes are closed”.”

This is truly one of the most poetic descriptions of photographing a Bigfoot encounter ever … far too expressive for the creepy, pornish “Peeping Bigfoot” title it is stuck with. Of course, the loss of the video (why didn’t he upload it right away?) and the similarities of the photos to a gorilla or gorilla costume may have led him to avoid the ridicule so many Bigfoot spotters receive. If that’s the case, why reveal it now? Those have many social media commenters doubting the sighting. And, while it doesn’t look like a bear, it does look like a gorilla or a costume. It’s tough for the skeptic meter to stop swaying and settle on either real or hoax.

Interesting pictures, entertaining story, intriguing debate. For this writer, that’s better for passing the time in the shutdown than Bigfoot porn. (Warning: beware of googling ‘Bigfoot porn’ – it’s a real thing.)