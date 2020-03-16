The U.K.’s Wild People and Bigfoot: What Are They?

For centuries people have told of strange creatures in the U.K. that resemble Bigfoot-like beasts and so-called hair-covered “Wild Men.” The sheer number of reports, from hundreds of people, leads me to believe the phenomenon is absolutely real. The big question, though, is: what are they? The idea that the U.K. could be home to numerous pockets of huge creatures that resemble Sasquatch, or hair-covered primitive humans, is insane. And, yet, that’s exactly what people have described encountering over the course of years. I can only conclude – in light of all this – that we are dealing with something that is paranormal in nature. I have personally investigated numerous such cases. And even though I have crossed paths with the occasional nutjob, I’m convinced that nearly all of the witnesses have told their stories exactly as they occurred.

In light of numerous cases, witness testimony, reports, and theories that span a significant number of centuries and pretty much the entirety of the nation’s very landscape itself, I have to wonder: have I made any real sense concerning the nature of the creatures that lurks among us – sometimes within the ancient woods, forests and mountains of the U.K., but also, on many occasions, right in the heart of modern day suburbia? I think, and certainly hope, I have! Without doubt, I would like to believe that I have carefully weeded out (A) the hoaxes, (B) the occasional escaped animal, (C) a very few cases of real people living wild (possibly including the Suffolk-based green children of Woolpit), and (D) honest misidentification. Whatever is then left, and whatever still walks these fair isles and passes for Bigfoot and/or wild men, it most certainly is not an animal of physical properties, nor has it ever been. It is, by definition, something less or more than beasts of mere mortal proportions.

Their seemingly never-ending associations with old bridges, ancient stone circles, areas of archaeological significance, and bodies of water both large and small are important. As are their abilities to apparently thrive very nicely with nary a morsel of food or living areas. Those strange talents that permit them to significantly affect electrical equipment, and place people into a “piskie led”/”pixie led”-type state of confusion, are notable issues, too. There is also their “Here one minute and gone the next”-type existence. Also, their associations to, and parallels with, countless other Fortean wonders. All of this lead me to conclude that the British Bigfoot and the Wild Men of the U.K. are most definitely not what some may want them to be or believe it to be.

Of the main, highly-informed body of researchers of the phenomenon of Bigfoot and other creatures in the U.K. – whether it is Neil Arnold, Jon Downes, Richard Freeman, Andy Roberts, or Ronan Coghlan – not a single one of them adheres to the idea that a living ape-man dwells, or ever has lived, in the U.K. Not one of them. Yet, in their own unique ways, and by using their own experiences, case-studies, and theories as springboards into the dark domain of the unknown, they don’t doubt the reality of a phenomenon of sorts. But, it’s the nature of that phenomenon – internal, external, down to earth, or of a paranormal nature – that still keeps us, and them, guessing and pondering to a most significant degree.

Whether Tulpa-style guardians designed and created in centuries-gone to protect the nation’s most sacred ancient sites from invading forces, the spirits of long-deceased animals, infernal beasts invoked as a result of the dastardly sacrifice of unfortunate animals, the by-products of poorly understood energies of the earth, murderous and shape-shifting Kelpies, worm-hole traversing nightmares of the type postulated by Ronan Coghlan, the human dead returned to this plane of existence in animalistic form – or, maybe, even a very weird and perplexing combination of each and every one of the above theories – of only one thing can we be really sure: the British Bigfoot most certainly lives.