Villagers Burn “Cursed” Ventriloquist Doll That Was Found In A River

People living in the small town of San Antonio La Esperanza, Mexico, were creeped out when a human-sized ventriloquist doll wrapped in a blanket was found in the river. It was so real looking that the villagers believed that it was a dead human body.

The locals were so freaked out by the doll that they decided to burn it but to their surprise it wouldn’t burn, leading them to label it as “cursed”. After numerous attempts, they were finally able to burn the doll. According to a local journalist named Cesar Buenrostro, the reason why it took so many times to successfully burn the doll was because it was damp from being in the river so it probably wasn’t cursed.

The biggest question, however, is who owned the doll and why did that person dump it in the river? The answer to that question is still unknown, but Buenrostro and a YouTube journalist with the nickname “Oxlack Investigador” found the man who created the ventriloquist doll and spoke to him. The man named Julio unfortunately couldn’t remember who he sold the doll to. He did, though, provide an interesting piece of information by stating that he used an epoxy resin when he made the doll, making it hard to burn.

Whether it was cursed or not, it still captured the attention of Oscar-winning film director Guillermo del Toro who retweeted pictures of the creepy ventriloquist doll. There’s even a video of the doll which shows it lying on the ground with one blue eye opened and the other one burned out. The creepy video as well as the pictures can be seen here.

Ventriloquist dolls have a long history of being cursed and even haunted. In one instance, a man named Michael Diamond noticed that the glass case where he kept his WWII ventriloquist doll kept opening up on its own, so he set up a video camera for two consecutive nights in order to figure out why it would continuously open. The video (which can be seen here) showed the door inexplicably opening up, but that’s not all. The doll (whose name is Mr. Fritz) was seen blinking and even his lips separated as if he was trying to speak.

Ventriloquist dolls (and many dolls in general) are incredibly creepy and the fright level rises to a whole new level when they start moving on their own. As for the doll that was found in the Mexican river, there were no reports of it moving on its own, but judging by its creepy life-size appearance, it’s not surprising that they decided to burn it just in case it really was cursed.