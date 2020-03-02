West Virginia Couple Claim To Have Photographed Bigfoot

A couple living in Fayette County, West Virginia, claim to have seen a Bigfoot and even captured a picture of the creature. The incident happened in October of 2019 in the woods located near Billy and Sheena Humphrey’s home.

“I didn’t believe in Bigfoot,” said Billy who is a hunter, coal miner, and former U.S. Marine. “I one-hundred-percent didn’t believe in it, and I said that people who claimed they saw it were crazy.” Needless to say, after his encounter he is now a believer.

When he put food out to attract prey, he noticed that it was gone in a very short amount of time. So he decided to set up a camera and a light in order to figure out what was taking the food. He noticed that something incredibly tall moved in front of the light which was situated several feet off the ground. “I thought it was a bear because it was tall enough that it cast a shadow when it passed in front of the light, but the light was nine feet up, so whatever it was, it was big,” he said.

When the same incident occurred the second night, Billy’s wife Sheena decided to join him on the third evening. They only had to wait approximately 15 minutes before encountering something incredibly creepy. Billy explained what happened next, “We looked out, and Sheena says, calmly, ‘There he is.’ I said, ‘There who is?’ ‘Bigfoot,’ she said.” At that point, Billy grabbed his phone and took a quick photograph of the creature they had encountered in the woods.

Billy described the creature as being “massive, and about eight-and-a-half feet, I guess. Sheena went and stood where he’d been standing, and she’s about five-seven. In the picture, he’s actually standing so his lower half is over the hillside.” He went on to say, “The thing was huge. It had a cone head, and it was tan under the eyes and had a barrel chest. The original photo of Bigfoot you see in the Patterson-Gimlin film – that’s what it looked like. It didn’t look like some of the other photos you see.” The picture that the Humphreys took of the alleged Bigfoot can be seen here.

“Then he just turned and walked off. We heard him go through the Laurel Thicket, and then he made this sound like—have you ever heard a bear’s death moan? He went, like, ‘Whoooooooah!’” he explained. Billy refused to go back to the location for about a month and when he finally did, he noticed that his hunting blind had been torn apart as if something was looking for food.

Shortly after their encounter, the couple noticed that some of their chickens were missing. “I had 104 chickens, and then we realized we had 60,” Sheena said, “but there was no sign of them being killed—no blood or feathers.”

This wasn’t the first time that Sheena had witnessed a Bigfoot – in fact, it was her third encounter. She said that her first encounter happened when she was 16 or 17 years of age when she and her mother were driving past Babcock State Park and she happened to look out the car window and saw a Bigfoot. The second sighting happened when she was around 29 or 30 years old when she was driving down Layland Mountain and saw the creature running up the side of the mountain.