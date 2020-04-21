21.16 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Even after all these years we are still at a loss to understand how Ed Leedskalnin performed his incredible feat of engineering to build the mysterious Coral Castle. Did he leave behind the secrets to building megalithic impossibilities within the structure itself? One man has uncovering amazing, never before seen clues that may hold staggering implications for humanity.

We also discuss spirit interventions, house imps and more.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links