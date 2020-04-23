23.13 – MU Podcast – Scott Carney

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:15 — 74.4MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Thrive or die: That’s the rule of evolution. Despite this brutal logic, some species have learned to survive in even the most hostile conditions while others haven’t and vanished. So what makes the difference? On this show we discuss that with journalist Scott Carney who returns to MU to tell us about his discovery of how humans can wedge control over our automatic physiological responses and make us reclaim our evolutionary destiny.
Then for Plus+ members we look at encounters with the “Plague Maidens” and hear how solar phenomena could cause epidemics and societal destruction.
Scott Carney
Links
- The Wedge: Evolution, Consciousness, Stress and the Key to Human Resilience
- Twitter @sgcarney
- Instagram sgcarney
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Death Incarnate: Bizarre Tales of Plague Bearing Phantoms
- Avoiding the Smallpox Spirits: Colonial Epidemics and Southeastern Indian Survival
- Japanese Spirit of Epidemics
- Solar Minimum The Fastest Decline in almost 10,000 Years
- Space weather and pandemic warnings?
- Solar Slump Continues
- First New Sunspots in 40 Days Herald Solar Cycle
- Historical Solar Cycles
- The Hunger Stones Have Appeared