MU Podcast
23.13
Featuring
Scott Carney
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

23.13 – MU Podcast – Scott Carney

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:15 — 74.4MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Thrive or die: That’s the rule of evolution. Despite this brutal logic, some species have learned to survive in even the most hostile conditions while others haven’t and vanished. So what makes the difference? On this show we discuss that with journalist Scott Carney who returns to MU to tell us about his discovery of how humans can wedge control over our automatic physiological responses and make us reclaim our evolutionary destiny.

Then for Plus+ members we look at encounters with the “Plague Maidens” and hear how solar phenomena could cause epidemics and societal destruction.

Scott Carney

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.