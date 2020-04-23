MU Podcast
23.14
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

23.14 – MU Podcast – Einstein’s Illuminati

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 0:06 — 132.8KB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Our modern, hectic world is not the sort of place you want to experience a shamanic initiation and yet that’s exactly what happened to a woman who drank Ayahuasca and found herself unable to exit the dream state. On this episode we discuss her descent into madness and return from the edge.

For our Plus+ subscribers we chat about electromagnetic heart attack and cancer weapons and the disturbing scientific research into the next technological disaster.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.