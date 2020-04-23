23.14 – MU Podcast – Einstein’s Illuminati

Our modern, hectic world is not the sort of place you want to experience a shamanic initiation and yet that’s exactly what happened to a woman who drank Ayahuasca and found herself unable to exit the dream state. On this episode we discuss her descent into madness and return from the edge.

For our Plus+ subscribers we chat about electromagnetic heart attack and cancer weapons and the disturbing scientific research into the next technological disaster.

