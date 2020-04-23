MU Podcast
23.15
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

23.15 – MU Podcast – Jumpstarting the Moon

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 0:06 — 159.2KB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Is the moon really what we think? Have we been told a lie to keep us from knowing that there are multiple extraterrestrial species inhabiting our celestial neighbour? Former NASA scientist George Leonard asks these very questions and more as he seeks out the truth from the NASA elite.

Then for our Plus+ members we discuss the hidden secrets of the Hopi, the destruction of Atlantis and the cyclic nature of the universe.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

 