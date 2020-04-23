23.16 – MU Podcast – Khan!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 0:06 — 142.2KB)
Some leading researchers in the ufological field claim that humanity has faced and continues to engage in a hidden cold war with extraterrestrials hell bent on stopping humanity flooding into space. We discuss reports of space vehicle disabling ET satellites, electromagnetic astronaut murder and the strange infiltration encounters.
We also hear the story of a man caught up in the deadly motivations of aliens having his career and life almost destroyed.
Links
