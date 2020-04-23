23.16 – MU Podcast – Khan!

Some leading researchers in the ufological field claim that humanity has faced and continues to engage in a hidden cold war with extraterrestrials hell bent on stopping humanity flooding into space. We discuss reports of space vehicle disabling ET satellites, electromagnetic astronaut murder and the strange infiltration encounters.

We also hear the story of a man caught up in the deadly motivations of aliens having his career and life almost destroyed.

Sponsor

Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To learn how to join click HERE.