Coronavirus, Possible Pope Francis Hologram and Project Blue Beam

This past weekend, Pope Francis held Easter services in Rome to a handful of people in person, but billions watched online. Or did they? He later gave his blessing to an empty St. Peter’s Square, but was seen online by billions. Or was he? There have been persistent rumors that the pope is ill, possibly due to the coronavirus. How ill? At the other end of the spectrum, there have been rumors that he’s so ill, the person billions think the watching online was actually … a hologram! Is this and the coronavirus epidemic the manifestation of Project Blue Beam? The dots are big and waiting to be connected.

The rumors of Pope Francis having some kind of mysterious aliment started in early March. As a result of his status as leader of the Roman Catholic Church and the fact that the coronavirus was running rampant through Italy, the pope was tested and the results were negative. As usual with the Vatican, details beyond that were scarce – the pope’s reduction in appearances, his constant nose-wiping and weak demeanor were attributed to a mild cold and advanced age (83). The Vatican confirmed on March 24th that an Italian Vatican official who lives in the pope’s residence had tested positive and required hospitalization. As a result, the Vatican was testing everyone working there, including giving the pope another test (also negative) and sticking with the commitment to have no public services on Easter. That’s pretty late in the crisis to test people, especially in Italy. Was the Vatican trying to hide something … again?

“I just made this burner account to post this: I filmed this on my local news network and I wanted Everyone to just see what I saw, and potentially provide an explanation.”

On April 13, Twitter user @bernieonthebus posted a video (watch it here) from WWMT, a CBS/CW station in Kalamazoo, Michigan, of Pope Francis in the window above St. Peter’s Square, waving to what should be no one, and then turning and walking back in … except, before he disappear by walking out of camera range, the image of the pope vanishes abruptly. @bernieonthebus says he thinks it’s proof what was broadcast was a holographic image of the pope. He did all of the right things – slowed it down, found a head-on shot, read the comments that it was fake or the Pepper’s Ghost Effect, and stuck to his original assessment:

“Looks pretty holographic to me lol”

The Pepper’s Ghost Effect is an old amusement park/haunted house trick using a flat sheet of glass or plexiglass to reflect a ghostly image so that it appears to float in front of a normal background. Although invented by John Henry Pepper in 1862, it’s still fooling people today – it was used to create a hologram of Tupac Shakur at the 2012 Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. If the image reaches the edge of the glass, it could disappear abruptly like the pope in the video. The YouTube channel To the Lifeboats did an expanded analysis and admits: “That is very, very strange.” The website Soul:Ask looks at both, consider that it could be a hoax, and then adds the next dot to the hologram theory:

“The only weak point of this theory is the use of a hologram, since it would be much easier to make a double and send it to the window to wave the handle. However, we don’t know the Vatican’s rules in this regard – it is possible and most likely there are some prohibitions on such tricks, which were written down in medieval texts. Therefore, the Vatican had no choice but to use the Blue Beam or something like that.”

“Blue Beam” is the infamous Project Blue Beam, a conspiracy theory created by Serge Monast in 1994 in which NASA and the United Nations join forces to implement a New Age religion with the Antichrist at its head and start a New World Order using giant holograms to scare humanity into a state of acquiescence. The current world situation has many elements that can be twisted to connect the dots: the belief by many that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax, the presidency of Donald Trump, the weakening or elimination of the pope to facilitate the new religion … and now, the alleged holograph of that pope. A test of the technology?

Then again, it could all be the product of fertile imaginations, like that of Gene Roddenberry, whose unmade Star Trek movie and Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Devil’s Due” had similar plots long before Monast’s theory surfaced.

From this writer’s perspective as someone who likes to connect dots, this one unfortunately starts with a very tiny and blurry one – a video of the pope that looks more like a glitch or an editing cut by a newscast than a hologram. Meanwhile, Pope Francis showed up on video the following day for his daily Mass service and looked real … old, frail and weary of what’s going on in the world, but real.