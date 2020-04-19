Former French Government Official Says UFOs Come From Parallel Worlds

Never underestimate the French. Just when you think your country is about to open its secret X-Files and reveal the truth about UFOs and extraterrestrials, France beats you to le punch. A former director of the country’s foreign intelligence agency (DGSE) opens up in a new UFO documentary and reveals his experiences and observations have convinced him that some of these unidentified crafts are from parallel worlds. Why in France? Is the cheese famous in ALL universes?

“In the particular field of UFOs, not to mention the people who see a flying saucer landing in a field, there are fighter pilots, astronauts, people who are anything but funny and report very precise observations. We must not say that they are nonsense but just recognize that there are things that escape us.”

Alain Juillet held high level positions in the French government (DGSE director, Senior Economic Intelligence Officer to the Prime Minister) in between a storied career as a business leader, educator and now a media consultant. He recently spoke to David Ramasseul of Paris Match about his participation in “UFOs: a matter of States” – a documentary by director Dominique Filhol, who talks to scientists, politicians and experts on the subject of UFOs.

Juillet begins the interview by revealing why he believes sophisticated UFOs like the ones spotted by US Navy pilots are not created by humans – humans would have leaked this kind of information that is too big for scientists, military personnel or officials to keep secret for long. That’s a common belief held by many about various conspiracy theories – it would have taken a large number of people to pull off a moon landing hoax, yet no one has leaked any explosive and conclusive data. Hard to believe, but not a surprise. Anything else, Mr. Juillet?

“We know that the Americans have launched a very serious study with a big budget to try to understand. And it seems that other great powers, in particular Russia and China, have done the same thing, undoubtedly for the same reasons: to discover if there is not behind the UFO phenomenon something which, technically speaking, can be interesting.”

By “interesting” Juillet means that something is worthy of governments spending money on … money that may exceed the secret budgets and thus be exposed to public scrutiny. He believes that the U.S. and China are “interested” because Russia has developed weapon systems which appear to be unstoppable by conventional defenses – the S-400 surface-to-air missile and the Avangard hypersonic missile are two examples. If traditional physics can’t develop a defense (or a better offense), it’s time to turn to the thing used to explain the performance of unexplainable flying objects like the Tic-Tac UFOs — quantum physics.

“To return to quantum physics, she postulates that two separate points can be the same. It seems inconceivable to us but from there, we can go very far, until the possible existence of parallel worlds. For comparison, a fly with its faceted eyes can see dimensions other than ours even though it lives in our world. Perhaps there are therefore things that are in our universe but that we cannot see in normal times because they are not in our field of vision. But perhaps, from time to time, something happens, that a phenomenon passes through our field of perception before disappearing. I’m not talking about “little green men” there. I rather have the impression that I am following the same approach as certain scientists and astronomers who simply say to themselves “something escapes us”.”

Something escapes “us” … but not GEIPAN, the investigative arm of the French Space Agency CNES whose purpose is to investigate unidentified aerospace phenomena (UAP) and make its findings available to the public. It’s no surprise this former intelligence official is interested in intelligence and proud of his own government’s UAP intelligence collection agency. Unfortunately, he believes GEIPAN is being underutilized by his country, which has a hard time “thinking outside of the box.” When will that happen … if ever?

“I believe it will be done in France the day when people are no longer afraid of being ridiculous. If we learn that the United States or China are not only devoting important studies to this subject, but that in addition to high-level scientists have drawn worthwhile reflections, then our researchers will no longer fear ‘be taken for wacky’.”

So, if you want some full disclosure from an agency that has convinced a former intelligence official that UFOs come from parallel universes, stop it with the French jokes already!