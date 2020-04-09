Haunted Irish Castle Is Up For Sale And Includes The Ghost Of The “Blue Lady”

Located in Athlone, County Westmeath, Ireland, the 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom Portlick Castle is currently for sale for a little over $1.5 million. And if you think about it, it really isn’t that much money for a big castle as a large semi-detached house in Dublin goes for about the same price. While the castle is situated on a 27-acre lakeside property, it’s certainly a beautiful area but it also has a creepy side with a couple of ghosts reportedly haunting the location.

As for its history, the 12th century castle has only been inhabited by two different families throughout the years. The de Leons (later changed to the last name Dillon) were the first family to live in the castle until 1696 when they were forced to leave the country after the property was confiscated due to Garrett Dillon backing the losing side of the Williamite War. In 1703, the castle was purchased by Reverend Robert Smyth and his family inhabited it until the middle of the 20th century. In recent years, it’s been used as a guesthouse and private venue.

As for the paranormal activity, there is allegedly a ghost of a prisoner who has appeared to people in the dungeons below the castle. The most famous spirit, however, is the ghost of the “Blue Lady”. Many people throughout the years have reported seeing her apparition at the location, especially floating near the staircase.

What’s interesting about the “Blue Lady” is that Portlick Castle isn’t the only location where people have claimed to have seen her spirit. Kilkenny Castle, Monkstown Castle in Cork, the Sharon Rectory in County Donegal, and the Workhouse Museum in Derry have all seen a blue lady ghost. Is she same apparition that travels from place to place, or does every location have their own versions of the “Blue Lady”? That’s yet another great mystery of the ghosts of Ireland.

So, if you’re looking to purchase your own castle and have just over $1.5 million to spare – and don’t mind a couple of ghosts lurking around – this may be your dream home. And the fact that it has a commercial kitchen that can make food for up to 300 people, you can have your own ghost party and maybe the “Blue Lady” will join you for a meal. Pictures of Portlick Castle can be seen here.