If You See Bigfoot All Over Michigan, Blame This Guy

Many people follow the motto: If you see something, say something. When it comes to crimes, unusual events or paranormal activities, it’s usually good advice. However, a man in Michigan has taken the “say something” part to a different level that may upset some others. Having seen Bigfoot, he now tells everyone about it by making and selling wooden silhouettes of the hairy humanoid. While this will definitely raise awareness and interest in the cryptid, it will also confuse many who think they’re seeing the real thing. Is it OK to say what you’ve seen with a saw?

“I got out to the road and there was like a huge footprint. I then saw another one on the other side of the road, so whatever it was had a stride of 8 or 9 feet. I could see a trail of them going all the way back to the woods. Each footprint was at least 15 inches long.”

Chris Ketchum was convinced those footprints were made by Bigfoot … in 1968. Yes, Chris is a little slow on the “say something” side, although he did say something at the time to his neighbor, whose horses were acting strangely at about the time he found the footprints in the February snow.

“I don’t know what it was, but it wasn’t a bear like my neighbor thought. I’d never seen anything like it. He got his horses settled down and I never saw anything again.”

Ketchum found the tracks along M-36 a few miles east of Dansville, which is about 22 miles from Lansing. Michigan is one of the top states for Bigfoot sightings, so it wouldn’t have been unusual for the then 15-year-old to report the footprints to someone. However, other than to his neighbor, he kept it to himself until 2020 when the lifelong hobby woodworker was looking for something new to make as a retirement or coronavirus lockdown activity and decided black Bigfoot cutouts were just the thing. (You can see them here.)

“On Wednesday morning, Ketchum stood in the snow next to the tall cutout, peering up at it. He pointed to the small ridges he left along the outline of his Bigfoot’s outstretched hand. They’re meant to illustrate the texture and shape of fur, he said. The size of its feet and the length of its stride aren’t as grand as what he saw on the ground years ago. Still, it honors the legend he knows many people believe.”

The Lansing State Journal visited Ketchum recently, possibly because people were reporting – you guessed it – Bigfoot sightings along M-36 in Mason, just a few miles from the inspirational 1968 sighting. Those are Ketchum’s front-yard advertisements. He says he’s asking $100 per Bigfoot, “but if you’re a retired senior citizen, it’s $75.” What about for irate Sasquatch researchers who think this might be deceptive, confusing and detrimental to their research?

“(It’s my way) of reminding those who see it that something’s out there.”

Is there anything wrong with that?

If anybody is interested in purchasing one, local ABC affiliate WZZM says they can contact Chris Ketchum by phone at (517) 528-6611 or send an email to [email protected]