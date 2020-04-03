Sasquatch: A Telepathic Creature?

In an article titled “Has Bigfoot Ever Spoken To You Telepathically?” we learn the following: “There have been many stories of telepathic abilities among people who have had an experience with a Bigfoot, and even among those researchers who maybe haven’t had this experience themselves. There are many Bigfoot researchers and hunters that believe they have communicated with Bigfoots, in what they call ‘mindspeak.’This can be considered a form of telepathy, involving non-verbal communication via thoughts, emotions, impressions and even images. Many of these people who have experienced this phenomenon believe they become more skilled at receiving and interpreting their communication as the creature becomes more attuned to them. It really isn’t that crazy of an idea. Many physicists have proven that animals communicate through extrasensory perception, and furthermore, much of the scientific community also holds the belief that humans can as well.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that one of the most controversial claims within the field of Bigfoot study is that which suggests the creatures are able to converse with us via telepathy: mind to mind communication. No-one will be surprised to learn that many of those Bigfoot investigators who hold to the idea that Bigfoot is simply an unidentified ape, scoff at such theories or possibilities. There is, however, a body of investigators who are not so sure the matter can be relegated to the world of fantasy and hoaxing and nothing else. The Real Psychic Power website notes: “Connie Willis writing for Huffpost tells of her psychic bigfoot encounter while on what I believe was an expedition deep into the woods to try and find Bigfoot. She notes that after falling asleep in the popup tent she was sleeping in, she was awoken when it began to rock. The other person in the tent was out cold and Willis then reported her psychic Bigfoot encounter.”

And it was quite an encounter, as Willis, herself, admitted: “My body was frozen solid and then I realized something was standing at the end of where my feet were on the other side of this tent-smelling-skinny-winny-keep-you-from-rain canvas, but no keeping-you-from-big-hairy-creatures canvas. I felt what I believe were two big beings standing right outside where I was. I then heard what I later learned was called Mindspeak, ‘Well, here you go. This is what you came to see.’ Yes, I heard that. I now knew what was inches away from me, my chance to see the legendary Bigfoot, and not just one but two. All I had to do was unzip the window and I would see them. I could feel them actually waiting for me to make my decision to do it. Then I did, I made my decision. I didn’t want to see them.”

Bigfoot investigator Linda Jo Martin offers the following: “My goal as a Bigfoot researcher has always been to learn to communicate with them. I want to create friendships with these forest people, to learn how they think, and what they think. For me, psychic ability, ESP, is a valuable tool for Bigfoot research. Even if the forest people have a different language, I can clearly understand them through ESP.” For those who may laugh at the idea that animals (and, in this case, unknown animals) might have psychic skills, there’s the following: In 1952 the U.S. Army secretly looked into the matter of teaching dogs to search for deadly landmines on battlefields. The strangest aspect of the program was that it would explore the feasibility of the dogs using extra-sensory perception (ESP) to find the landmines! The Army contracted Dr. Joseph Banks Rhine, PhD, to come on-board. The operation progressed quickly. According to the documentation – which has been released under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act – two dogs in particular, named Tessie and Binnie, scored very well.