Second “Confirmed” Loch Ness Sighting Of The Year Has Been Recorded

A veteran Nessie-watcher has recorded the second “official sighting” of the year. Earlier this week on April 13th, 55-year-old Irish hospital clerk Eoin O’Faodhagain claimed to have seen the Loch Ness Monster swimming around in Urquhart Bay and was able to capture footage of it.

O’Faodhagain sent his findings to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register and they “confirmed” the footage which means that it’s officially the second sighting of 2020.

The footage that he captured on the Loch Ness Live Cam appeared to show a dark shape coming up from the water and splashing around while making some waves and a white foam-like substance. It was even seen completely going underwater before re-emerging. Even though he only witnessed about four feet of the creature emerging from the water, O’Faodhagain estimated that it probably measured at least ten feet in length. The footage of the creature lasted 1 minute 38 seconds. The video, as well as a still shot of the footage, can be viewed here.

“Well to be quite honest, I thought Nessie had gone into quarantine, as for the past nearly three months I did not get a glimpse of her,” he said, adding, “I thought my luck was bound to run out sometime and I thought this was the time until this morning, and to my great surprise Nessie came up out of the depths to say hello.”

In case anyone is thinking that he witnessed nothing more than a boat causing the disturbance in the water, he said, “As you can see from the video there are no boats present before the object appeared out through the surface water.” “Loch Ness at the moment is like a ghost lake there is no activity of any sort out on the lake these days due to the present circumstances.”

O’Faodhagain didn’t just capture the second official sighting of the year, he’s also responsible for the first one. On January 18th of this year, he was watching his 24/7 Loch Ness feed when he noticed something rising up from the water before disappearing again. Gary Campbell, who is the keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, confirmed the sighting.

“It’s exhilarating to get another sighting especially when it’s the second one on record this year, back to back,” O’Faodhagain stated. And he seems to know what he’s looking for as he was able to capture four of the sightings last year and several others before that. In fact, 2019 was a record year for people witnessing the Loch Ness Monster as there were a total of 18 confirmed sightings – the most since 1983.