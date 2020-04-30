The Apollo Moon Missions: Aliens, UFOs, Anomalous Photos, and Cover-ups

One of the greatest achievements that mankind has ever made is the historic Apollo 11 manned mission to the moon. When on July 20, 1969, Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin touched down on that remote, alien landscape in their Apollo Lunar Module Eagle, it was a momentous step forward for humankind’s quest towards the stars. They spent 21 hours on that lunar surface that had only until then been viewed from afar, and they lifted off from Tranquility Base back towards Earth with new dreams in their hands. The whole world watched and cheered in celebration, patting ourselves on the back for our technological accomplishment, and we did it again with subsequent Apollo missions, but according to some accounts, there were others watching as well.

Ever since that fateful mission there has been a rather vocal group out on the fringe that has argued that those astronauts and others since were not alone out there in that void of space, and that those men might have actually witnessed something very strange out there. Such speculation really runs the range of weirdness, from alien moon bases, to ancient pyramids, to spaceships and more, and it is all overlaid by the ominous fact that we haven’t been back there in decades. It mostly sounds like the rantings of tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracists, but some of the people who have made these claims seem to be more, in a sense, “legit.” One of these is a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant by the name of Bob Dean, who has 28 years of experience in the military and also some very strange, yet intriguing things to say about the Apollo program and its relation to aliens. He has lectured all over the place on such things, and some particularly memorable things were to come from his appearance at the Exopolitics Summit on July 25, 2009, in Barcelona, Spain. What he had to say and show was eyebrow raising, indeed.

In amongst his presentation among talk of aliens almost starting World War III in 1961, cities on Mars, the fact that by 1964 we were being visited by at least four types of alien races all with differing agendas, that we were as a species engineered by extraterrestrials, and other various revelations, he gets to Apollo, and it is a doozy. He gets especially excited when he talks about our trips to the moon, and says that NASA was onto the strangeness there as early as Apollo 11. He goes on to say that NASA has been very dishonest about what went on with the Apollo missions, and that that they have reams of data and photographs of bizarre things from the missions that prove aliens were there, but which have conveniently disappeared or been flat out destroyed. He explained of this at the conference as follows:

Something happened in my country over the last few years that I am very, very troubled by. Just last week the United States celebrated the 40th anniversary of putting a man on the moon. They went through this whole whoop-dee-do of patting ourselves on the back. Gee, wasn’t that neat. Armstrong, Aldrin, you know, Collins up there in orbit, on the moon. Aren’t we great people, aren’t we magnificent? Look what we did. Well let me tell you about a couple of things they did that you may not have ever have heard about before. They took the few pictures they had; they had it all televised. Everybody — Rock, Walter Cronkite and all of them were looking up. Golly, gee, isn’t this great, isn’t this neat? We’ve got a couple of guys on the moon. Ladies and gentlemen, my government, NASA, which many of us in the United States say stands for Never A Straight Answer, proceeded to erase 40 rolls of film of the Apollo Program — the flight to the Moon, the flight around the Moon, the landings on the Moon, the walking of guys here and there. They erased, for Christ’s sake, 40 rolls of film of those events. Now we’re talking about several thousand individual frames that were taken that the so-called authorities determined that you did not have a right to see. Oh, they were disruptive, socially unacceptable, politically unacceptable. I’ve become furious. I’m a retired Command Sergeant Major. I was never famous for having a lot of patience.

It is a shocking claim, indeed, but fortunately, Dean claims to have had contacts in the know, who were able to secure some of the photos that hadn’t been destroyed, and he was more than happy to share them with the spellbound audience. Here are some excerpts from the photo presentations with links to the photos he is talking about. He says as follows (taken from the transcript of the talk):

Well, thanks to the idea that there were a few employees in NASA 40 years ago – even today there are some good people working there, decent people, honest people – I have some film that they preserved, that was not destroyed. Gentlemen, put up the next picture for me. [applause] This is a NASA photo. This is Apollo 12, Apollo Systems 12, roll number 50, negative number 7348. They were flying over the Moon before they landed. They went into orbit around the moon, as many of you know. I’m sure this is no secret. They went into orbit around the Moon and, while they were there in orbit around the Moon, a number of anomalous artifacts began showing up showing interest in them. Next picture, please. Ah, this picture was taken by Neil Armstrong. While looking out of their window of their little craft, this object flew by. There is the moon in the background, of course, below the object that flew by the window of that little craft that they were riding in. Neil took the Hasselblad camera that he had, put it up to the window and snapped this picture. Next picture, please. Ah, NASA Apollo 12, roll 51, negative 8653, something like that. Now this is a good-sized object. This is several hundred feet in diameter that came up next to the Lander and flew along beside them for a time. The guys in the Apollo craft put their camera to the window and snapped the thing, and I’ve always jokingly said there were guys inside of this, taking pictures of the NASA craft. We were photographing them; they were photographing us.

One area of the moon that Dean claims was of very much interest to NASA is an area known as the Lansberg crater, located in a region of the moon called the Mare Insularum, about 60 kilometers from the landing site of the 1969 Apollo 12 mission. The crater is notable for its high rim, inner terraces, and mountain in the center, but according to Dean there was all manner of strange stuff going on here at the time. He says (along with links to the photos he mentions):

This is the Lansberg crater on the moon. The astronauts in orbit above the Moon were particularly fascinated by the Lansberg crater. They had been given a special designation to take pictures of Lansberg, because the crater, which they named as the Lansberg, had things going on that were very anomalous. There was construction going on. There were gigantic facilities in the crater up there. So, they were specifically delegated and assigned to photograph Lansberg to see if they could figure out what the hell was going on down there. While they were looking at Lansberg, this object happened to express interest in them and flew by. Now this line is an artificial line that was drawn to show you the … it gave the direction that this object was going. This is a good-size object flying past the Apollo Lander. God, I’m so glad that some of these were saved. I still get angry, 40 rolls of film, for Christ’s sake, and they erased them. Anyhow, next picture, please. This is the same photo of Lansberg, but the next negative, 9838 of this object here flying by.

Besides NASA, Dean also claimed during his talk to have telling photographs left from the Apollo mission by what he calls the “Japanese NASA,” which is actually called the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). He claims that JAXA years ago signed an agreement with NASA to buy copies of all of the photographs taken during the Apollo moon missions for a handsome price, and because of this he says a good many of the photos originally destroyed by NASA are still in Japan’s possession. Indeed, he showed a few of these during his presentation, along with some truly spectacular, as well as ominous and sinister commentary throughout, saying:

So this photograph was released by the Japanese space agency; you can see the Japanese writing here. This was taken by Apollo 13. Now, you’re all familiar, I’m sure, with Apollo 13. That was the aborted mission that was going to the moon to land and they had an accident on the way. They couldn’t land. They damned well barely got back. While they were on the way to the moon – here’s the moon – a number of things began happening. Some strange objects were appearing outside the windows of the spacecraft so the guys grabbed their Hasselblad cameras and start taking pictures. This photograph shows three different objects. This looks like a circular object with an enlarged dome on top. This is a smaller object with a circular kind of disc-shaped craft, but coming in from the right margin of this picture is this. Next picture, please. Here we are. This is a blowup of the positive in the photograph and here is a blowup of the negative of this object here. Ladies and gentlemen, this particular object is five miles long. I’m tempted to use the term big mother. No pun intended because it appears to be a mother ship. It’s gigantic, five miles long and here are these NASA guys are up there in this little cramped Apollo capsule, and they look out their window and they see something that is five miles long. It shakes them up a little bit. And when it got back to NASA, these pictures shook them up a hell of a lot. Next picture, please. Ah, this is the next sequence. Here this large mother has moved into the middle of the frame and something else has come up over here, which has been estimated to be two miles long. But this really upset the guys. I have never been able to find out which one of the three Apollo members of the Apollo 13 group would admit to ever having taken these pictures. So, as you know, the Apollo astronauts were threatened with their lives, I kid you not. They were threatened seriously. They even threatened their families if they ever divulged any of the information that they knew. Next photo, please. Here we are. Here’s the big mother; here’s the other one two miles long. Here’s a picture of the positive; this is the negative. This mother is five miles long. Up here you can see what appear to be two circular objects, either arriving or departing from that particular big ship.

Is it two miles long, or five miles long, Dean? Who knows? After this, his talk veers off the rails into still other anomalous photos taken by the Voyager missions of Saturn as well as those of facilities and alien bases on Mars, and thoughts about alien agendas, which is beyond the scope of this article, but you can read the transcript of the entire talk here, if you like. It can get a little rambling at times, but it is well worth checking out, and entertaining at the very least, no matter what you may think of it in the end. However, what are we to make of these mysterious photos and revelations from the Apollo missions? Is this all for real, and if so what do these entities want and why have they been watching us? Indeed, why is NASA so dead set against releasing such images and why would they have them destroyed. Dean thinks he has the answer, and it will be a familiar one to any of you who have wondered about the lack of disclosure shown by the government. He says:

I can almost understand why the authorities in NASA, why the authorities in the space program didn’t want this information to come out. They were frightened; they were stumped; they couldn’t deal with it themselves and they figured, if they couldn’t handle it, you couldn’t handle it. There would be social disruption; I believe is one of the terms they used. They would disturb the body politic; I believe the term they used. So they clamped the lid down on this and it is still down and it is going to stay down, I’m afraid, for some time yet, until people like yourselves and me and the rest of the people here on this stage, by pushing and prodding and chipping away at this lie and the secrecy, until, eventually, we will succeed. And, don’t you doubt that for a minute.

Dean ends the lecture on a bit of a spooky note, pointing out that aliens are all around us, intermingling with us, and that they have been watching us for a long time. He even goes so far as to say that every conference he has ever done has been attended by a few of these entities in the audience, and implores those in attendance to take a look around them and see if they can spot any. Although he has already claimed that the aliens are not out to harm us, it is still all a very conspiratorial and sinister vibe, which led one audience member to comment on the site Above Top Secret:

Bob Dean is clearly a fraud, at the end, after Henry Deacon gives a wonderful message of love, Bob comes back and doesn’t like the idea of such a message being given out and letting it end there. He then turn the audiences attention on the fact that “they” have members in the audience and to “look around you and think about that”, completely wiping out any remnants of Henry’s love message and replacing it with paranoia.

So what are we dealing with in the man called Bob Dean? He certainly seems to have the credentials to make him look like a respectable and knowledgeable whistleblower, but with such spectacular claims what are we to think? Is he a fraud as many have claimed, or is he on to something? Is NASA really embroiled in a conspiracy to keep this all from us? Is this man a crackpot, hoaxer, delusional weirdo, or the real deal? Opinions seem to be starkly divided, but he certainly at least seems to really believe what he is saying. Whatever that means, perhaps only time will tell, and whatever the case may be, it seems to definitely put a new spin on humankind’s missions to the moon and perhaps beyond.