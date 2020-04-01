The Recent “Flying Humanoids” of Arizona and Massachusetts

What is it about flying humanoids that makes people want to believe in them so much – in spite of the bad videos and photos that put even the worse Bigfoot shots to shame? Is it some sort of desire to be the next John Keel and gain his Mothman-level fame and fortune? Is it frustration (especially for those of a certain age) in never having the personal jet-packs promised by future-thinkers? Is it some sort of rapture fear that it’s here and that guy is rising but you’re not? Is it just our innate desire to fly without a plane?Whatever it is, it hit again this past week with three flying humanoid videos making the rounds of paranormal and even some mainstream media sites. What sort of wanna-believers are the witnesses? What sort are you?

“We first noticed it while sitting in our backyard. Black object moving slowly from NE to SW very strange shape looking like a figure with wings. My wife commented that it looked a giant bumble bee. We used binoculars and video taped. Confirmed odd shape looking like object was spinning as it was moving. It was an overcast evening but object was very defined in black. Clouds were moving opposite direction. No noise could be heard, moving under clouds about a mile up. This object looked like a giant transformer.”

The first video (watch it here) was sent in to MUFON and reported as Case 107093. The report says the sighting occurred on March 22 over Phoenix, Arizona. Like anything other aerial phenomena with a long vertical part and two short horizontal protrusions making a cross-like shape, it’s compared to a flying human. Because Mothman envy is so strong, most who are sharing the video use the Mothman comparison. Mothman himself might be disappointed that this wannabe merely float and rotates – no human scaring, car chasing or bridge threatening to be seen. Despite the reference to the clouds, there are layers of wind that blow contrary to each other, causing balloons (most likely identity of this one) to move and spin in opposition to clouds.

The second video (watch it here) was also taken on March 22 in the Ahwatukee Foothills Village, which is part of the Phoenix metropolitan area – that could support the balloon explanation, since the vague shapes are vaguely similar in their humanoid traits and slow movement. Although some commenters say this one more resembles a person wearing a jet-pack and others see wings where the Phoenix apparition seems to have mere arms, the footage is still too far away to accurately identify. There are some drone suggestions, but there don’t seem to be too many non-quadcopter drones out in the general non-military public. It would be nice if these videos caught the apparitions entering or exiting the airspace, but neither do.

The same is true for flying humanoid number three, which was recorded over Plymouth County, Massachusetts, part of the Boston metropolitan area. (Watch it here.)

“The object flew parallel to our heads, I would say no further than the length of a football field away from us. I saw that it was about the size of a helicopter, if not larger, but couldn’t tell what it was. That is why I took my camera out and began filming. By the time I got my phone out, the object had already begun accelerating away from us. While it may appear to be hovering in the video, it is actually traveling forward at a great deal of speed. I could see the shape of the structure clearly, and could see the ovular shaped black orb and what appeared to be a caterpillar like tail. As I stated, the craft came close enough to us that I could distinguish only two things. One, that there was no visible human navigating the device, and two, that I have never seen something like this before.”

OK, that last line is believable, but the first two don’t match the video, which shows an object much farther away than 100 yards and looking much smaller than a helicopter. It also doesn’t look like it’s accelerating or travelling at “a great deal of speed.” It looks more like a floating – all together now – balloon.

In this age where 15 minutes of fame has shrunk to the mere seconds length of a Tik Tok, these videos are proliferating. The same is true of large balloons – despite the worldwide helium shortage. Throw in the ever-improving technology of drones and paragliders and we have the elements of many questionable flying humanoid sightings. These no longer even resemble the flying-giant-heron-at-dusk videos of the past. John Keel had a good thing – no videos, just witnesses. Those were the days.

What do we have? No jet-packs, no rapture, no Mothman, no flying humanoids. Just the wannabes.