The Vocalizations of Monsters and Mysterious Entities

It’s one thing to see a strange creature or a supernatural entity. It’s quite another thing to hear it. In a new article titled “The Story of Arthur Kopit’s Land Sighting,” Roland Watson tells the story of Kopit and his close encounter with a Loch Ness Monster on a night in August 1962. The location was Urquhart Castle. It overlooks Loch Ness and has been the site of many encounters with monsters. So close was Kopit to the beast, he was able to discern strange sounds coming from it. Kopit – who is still alive – said: “When I parked my car outside the castle gate, at least 100 yards from the loch, I was able to hear a very loud sound.” He added: “It was a halting sort of sound; uneven breath; a kind of gasping. It made me think of an asthmatic walrus (not that I have ever met one), or some such amphibious creature that could breathe on land but with effort only. A large creature, surely, to expel such a volume of air. ” Now, let’s have a look at the story of nothing less than one of the notorious Dogmen.

Linda Godfrey is an authority on the Dogman phenomenon. She stated that Jefferson, Wisconsin is “…the site of the former St. Coletta Institute where in 1936, night watchman Mark Schackelman encountered a tall, unknown hominoid with long claws digging in an ancient burial mound. The beast produced a polysyllabic utterance that sounded like ‘Gadarrah’ to the man. Gadara is a region of old Judea where the New Testament says Jesus cast spirits out of two demon-possessed men.”

I had an experience not unlike that in 2002. Except that it occurred while I was in a state of sleep paralysis – in my bedroom. As I believe that sleep paralysis has an external, supernatural aspect to it (rather than it being due to the mysteries of the mind), I feel it’s relevant to share here. I had gone to bed, I had an extremely curious encounter. It was around 4.00 a.m. and I was awake and yet not awake. And I couldn’t move. I was suddenly aware that something was slowly heading down the corridor of my duplex that linked the bedroom to the living room. That something was a humanoid figure with the head of a wolf. It was attired in a long, flowing black cape. It emitted strange and rapid growling noises that seemed to be an unintelligible language. And the creature, whatever its origin was, seemed mightily pissed off about something. As it closed in on the room, I made a supreme effort to move my rigid, paralyzed form and finally succeeded, just as the beast entered the bedroom. In an instant it was gone and I was wide-awake.

A number of recordings have been made of what are purported to be the vocalizations of Bigfoot. While some have been explained away as known animals, there is one set of recording that, more than any other, really stand the test of time. They have become known as the Sierra Sounds. The story of the Sierra Sounds dates back to the 1970s, and is focused around two Bigfoot investigators, Ron Morehead and Alan Berry. From the early to mid-1970s, the two men captured astonishing audio recordings of what many believe to have been Bigfoot creatures – in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California – demonstrating a form of language.

I have a number of reports of Women in Black “hissing” at those they confront. Admittedly, it sounds strange, but the fact is that this what people report. And have for a long time. Reports of these hissing WIB date back to at least the 19th century and extend to very recent years. The Sunday Herald newspaper of January 13, 1893 told a disturbing tale of an encounter with just such a WIB at Rhinebeck, New York. The title of the article was “A Woman in Black.” As for the sub-title, it got straight to the paranormal point: “Like Other Ghosts She is Only Seen at Night – Neither is She Dumb, but Emits a Hissing Sound Which Startles the Ear and Congeals the Blood.”

According to the story, “a mysterious woman in black” was provoking “much fear” in and around Rhinebeck. It’s hardly surprising when one takes note of what the Sunday Herald had to say next: “It is the story of a strange creature who glides noiselessly along the country roads at dead of night. She has never been known to address anybody, although she has met many. Her language is the language of signs. She invariably halts long enough to stretch out her long arm from beneath a black veil and at the same time make a hissing noise.”