Video Surfaces Of Allegedly The Biggest Ever Loch Ness Monster Sighting

Loch Ness Monster hunter and enthusiast Eoin O’Faodhagain has certainly been busy this year. He recorded the first two “confirmed” sightings of the creature so far in 2020 and has now claimed to have captured the biggest Loch Ness Monster sighting ever recorded which has now been recognized by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

O’Faodhagain’s most recent sighting happened on April 22nd when he noticed something strange in Urquhart Bay. During the course of around two minutes, the long black shape was floating on top of the water before slowing submerging back under.

“The object came up out of the water and stayed motionless, and after a few seconds splashing motions can be seen on the video,” O’Faodhagain explained, “Then it submerged slowly into the loch disappearing from sight.” As for the measurements of the creature, he said, “The object in my estimation is at least 30 feet long as shown by solid blackness in the water, rising to at least 4 to 5 feet high.” He went on to state that there were no boats in the water that could have caused a disturbance as the bay was completely calm at that time.

“It was amazing to see such a large image caught on video compared to my previous sightings,” he claimed. The video that O’Faodhagain took can be seen here.

In the first four months of 2020, O’Faodhagain has recorded three alleged sightings of the elusive creature. The first sighting occurred on January 18th when he noticed something odd rising up from the water before disappearing back under while he was watching his 24/7 Loch Ness Live Cam.

His second “confirmed” sighting happened just a couple of weeks ago on April 13th when he saw a dark shape emerging from the bay and splashing around creating waves and a white foam-like substance before going underwater and then re-emerging.

To add to his impressive record of Loch Ness footage, he was responsible for four of the eighteen sightings last year. In fact, it was a record-breaking year as the 18 total sightings of 2019 were the most reported since 1983. Since there are eight more months in 2020, it will be interesting to find out how many more sightings will take place and if this year’s number will break 2019’s record. We’ll have to wait and see…