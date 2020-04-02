When Bigfoot Gets Artistic – Or Doesn’t

“For centuries, we have come across striking and consistent stick and tree structures in the forest, especially in areas with a long history of Sasquatch encounters. Yet until now, no field guide has existed to catalog and present these remarkable formations for quick and easy reference. Sasquatch is a higher primate (like us) with a large brain, capable hands, and plenty of time to use them. As our evolutionary next of kin, this species, too, naturally manipulates its environment in distinctive and impressive ways. But instead of building cities, universities, machines, or writing books, symphonies, or computer code, they simply express their creative intelligence otherwise. Using this valuable resource—graced with Zoe Christiansen’s pen-and-ink illustrations—you’ll be equipped to recognize characteristic themes and variations with a trained eye. It’s your key to a higher level of insight into the mind and personality of these fellow humans.”

The words above are those of Christopher Noël, the author of A Field Guide to Sasquatch Structures: The 50 Most Common Types in North America Forests. There are also these words from Sasquatch Syndicate: “Many researchers accept tree structures as common signs of Sasquatch habitation, and assume they are markers of territory or acts of aggression, but it that really the case? It has been suggested by some Native American Elders and First Nation Tribes of Canada that Tree Structures mark and commemorate the birth of a new member of a Sasquatch Family or a Marker of a colony. While many tree structures could be the course of nature, in some cases, deep in the forest, (we’re talking miles in off main trails and paths), tree Structures are sighted and can are very odd in relation to the natural environment. While recently in the Sasquatch Provincial Park in British Columbia it was noted that Tree Structures were found in similar configurations almost triangulating a territory. Could this me a marker’s for juvenile’s to know the boundary of their habitat?”

In November 2011, the U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper ran an article titled “Twisted trees are ‘proof of Bigfoot.'” In part, it states: “Bigfoot fanatics claim that a ‘nest’ of trees found in the Kemerovo region is evidence that the creature was roaming the region and building homes in the same way that orang-utans or gorillas would. Bigfoot experts from Russia, Canada, the US and Sweden recently met at a conference in Moscow before mounting an expedition to Siberia, where stories of the ‘Wildman’ abound, the Sun reports. John Bindernagel, a biologist who took part in the expedition, told the paper: ‘We didn’t feel like the trees we saw in Siberia had been done by a man or another mammal. Twisted trees like this have also been observed in North America and they could fit with the theory that Bigfoot makes nests. The nests we have looked at are built around trees twisted together into an arch shape.'”

Reports of so-called “Bigfoot tree structures” abound in the field of Cryptozoology. Essentially, they are structures that appear to have been created by something with intelligence – and with a great deal of strength, too. The latter is made abundantly evident by the fact that in many cases the branches of the trees used to create these sometimes huge structures appear to have been wrenched off. In other cases, the branches appear to have been carefully bent over and intertwined. As for why Bigfoot might engage in such curious behavior, the theories are several. At first glance, one might assume they have been constructed to offer the beasts a degree of shelter, and particularly so during the cold, winter months. In many cases, however, there does not appear to have been any attempt made to create a canopy or walls. In other words, the structures are open to the environment and all of its attendant harshness.

Other scenarios are more intriguing: it has been speculated that, perhaps, the teepees represent territorial markers, created by Bigfoot creatures to alert others of their kind that they are present in the area. They may also be a warning to man, to stay firmly away – although, of course, the obscure nature of the formations effectively means that very few are of us are likely to understand such a warning, never mind act upon it. Whatever the purpose of the Bigfoot teepees, it must be said that they are very often found in areas where Bigfoot has been seen. Personally, I have found such creations on several occasions. One was in 2005 when, along with fellow creature seeker, Ken Gerhard, I traveled out to Lake Worth, Texas, to investigate the legend of the Goat Man, which may well have been a white Bigfoot. On a small island on the lake – Greer Island – Gerhard and I found just such a formation, along with the remains of a devoured fish and a large depression in the ground that gave the impression of something large and heavy having sat there for a period of time.

I made a similar discovery in 2008, when I traveled to Ray Roberts Lake, Texas, with Lance Oliver, of the Denton Area Paranormal Society (DAPS). In one particular, heavily wooded part of the lake, we found numerous such creations, all of which appeared to have been fashioned with a high degree of intelligence, strength, and dexterity. All of the above notwithstanding, it’s important to keep a sensible head on one’s shoulders and realize that at least some Bigfoot teepees are the work of Mother Nature. Jonathan Downes, of the Center for Fortean Zoology, made a very good point to me on this very issue in 2012. It demonstrates that not everyone in the Bigfoot field feels that there is anything of significance here. Jon said: “I’ve always found the whole ‘Bigfoot teepee’ thing dodgy as hell. I’ll give you an example. Just recently, we bought a chainsaw, as there are places in the garden – the trees – that haven’t been pruned in years. And there are bits and places where the branches have grown together in what look like quite a complicated way. This is in my little garden in Woolsery [England]. You’ve got trees and branches doing odd things. And, it is things like this that mean I’ve never been impressed by the Bigfoot teepees. I think they are purely natural phenomena and nothing to do with Bigfoot – in Britain or anywhere.”