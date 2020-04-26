When the Black Eyed Children Grow Up

Just about anyone and everyone who has an interest in the worlds of the supernatural and the paranormal will have heard of the Black Eyed Children. But, what about BEAs? That’s Black Eyed Adults, by the way. Reports of the BEAs are far less in number than those concerning the BEC, but they do exist – as you will see now. Tracie Austin – UFO author and researcher – is a long-time friend of mine who I first met back in 1995. At the time, Tracie and I only lived about a 45-minute-drive from each other in central, rural England. As a result, we spent a lot of time traveling to UFO conferences in the U.K. and having a good time, very often with a mutual friend, Irene Bott, who used to run the Staffordshire UFO Group. Tracie moved to the United States a couple of years before me and now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Of the BEC and the BEA, Tracie told me: “I have a friend named Dana; she works in timeshare, at a resort out here in Las Vegas, on the far end of the strip. She was working one day – this was in April 2016 – when she said this lady was sent over to her, with two kids: a young boy and a girl. The girl was about six or seven and the boy was about four or five. The woman was wearing dark brown pants and had long brown hair. And the reason why the woman was sent over was because Dana gave the gifting in the timeshare company. When you listen to a presentation, you’re given a gift. But, the woman said she didn’t want a gift and Dana said, ‘When she looked at me and said that, I saw that she had total black eyes.’ There were no whites whatsoever. And the kids were exactly the same. But, in every other sense they were completely normal; they weren’t wearing the hoodies.”

Tracie continued as follows: “Dana commented, ‘I wish I had said something, like how do you see with those eyes?’ When she said that, I thought you can’t really ask them something like that. Maybe you could say, ‘Wow, your eyes are beautiful.’ But, maybe that’s bringing attention to something they don’t want you to know about. But, they could wear sunglasses all the time and no-one would know. So, maybe they are testing our reactions, they want their eyes to be seen. The kids were quiet; they didn’t say anything to her. Dana asked the woman how long she was going to be staying at the resort. And she said just one night and then they left.”

And there was one more story from Tracie: “I also have a friend who had an experience with a Black-Eyed Man; this was in a Wal-Mart in Michigan where she saw him. I was living in California at the time and this would have been about 2004, Christmas time. They were at the check-out and he insisted that he gave a gift to her son. It was a Spiderman clock. She said where he stood in line, there was someone in between her and this man. But, when he gave the gift, it was like his hand reached through the person between them; just passed right through the flesh of this person. And what freaked her out was that he had the pure black eyes. She didn’t want him to accept the clock, with him being a stranger. But, he insisted.”

Christina is the founder of the Psychic Paranormal Research Society, and someone who had a truly disturbing encounter in 2012 that involved a Black Eyed Woman and two BEC. As Christina told me: “Back in the summer of 2012 myself and a few members of my paranormal group, here in Sacramento, went up to see a client about a report of being abducted. He was claiming he had an implant and was experiencing paranormal activity; this was in Redding, California. We finished up our investigation and headed back home.” It was when Christina got home that things turned very weird. Dangerous, maybe. A woman and two children were outside of her home.

Christina continued: “All three of them, in unison, turned from the waist back and looked dead at me, as if they knew I was looking at them. It was almost like robotic. All three did it at the exact same time, and it startled me. But, not only did it startle me, one of the things I was looking at, I locked eyes with them.” Christina added: “All I could see, now, was complete black. I even looked at the little boy, because I’m thinking, he was a little faraway and I’d not seen him up close. But I look at this little boy and, again, complete black. It almost made their eyes look bigger, like the eyelid wasn’t closed over it; very prominent. I lock eyes with them. I will tell you I have never felt such fear in my life.” Equally disturbing is the fact that the creepy trio vanished at an impossible speed – to the extent that it was almost as if they had de-materialized. That may have been exactly what happened.