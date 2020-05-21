Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

21.18 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Miniskirts and Crab People

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Diving into the military industrial complex in his youth, Bill Tompkins discovered a hidden world of clandestine Nazi space programs, Alien espionage and miniskirt wearing seductive extraterrestrials. We cover the follow up to his first book in the series and end up tumbling down the “Film Noir” spy rabbit hole.

This episode is exclusive to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links