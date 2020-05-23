23.17 – MU Podcast – Kugelblitz and Mind Control

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:16 — 80.0MB)
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Rendlesham Forest incident and the frightening events surrounding that night remain enshrouded in a fog of mystery. Nick Redfern however has a new theory on what occurred and its refreshingly compelling while being even more disturbing than could be imagined. We discuss his theory and take a look at the events of that evening.
In our Plus+ extension we reveal the silicon war, the noxious gases of the UFOnauts and the melting rains of the glowing entities.
