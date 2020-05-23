23.18 – MU Podcast – The Hidden Pandemic

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:47:48 — 99.1MB)
With a doctorate in molecular biology, Dr. Judy Mikovits has been involved in cutting edge viral and vaccine research. At the height of her career she helped turn the deadly tide of the HIV pandemic into a manageable disease. Sadly today, Dr. Mikovits career is in ruins and her life has been destroyed, all because she discovered a deadly hidden secret lurking the the very vaccines that are designed to save us. We discuss her incredible story and her shocking claims.
In our Plus+ extension we also discuss the highest of strangeness spectral black dog encounters and flying shapeshifting carpets.
