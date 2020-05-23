23.19 – MU Podcast – Jim Bruton

Jim Bruton has lead an incredible life, from braving the wildness of some of the most remote locations on the globe to inventing the satellite videophone there isn’t much that he hasn’t seen. However his globetrotting couldn’t prepare him for the most fascinating journey he was going to experience after a plane crash brought him to the brink of reality. We talk with Jim about his unique near death journey to the “In Between”.

Then for our Plus+ subscribers we hear stories of shapeshifters, black ops crashed craft and plasma gun toting Men in Black.

