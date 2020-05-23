23.20 – MU Podcast – Squid Router

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:34:14 — 86.9MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
The barriers that prevent us from moving into other realities may be more permeable than we realise. Past lives and parallel dimensions collide on this episode as we discuss the experiences of a man who claims to have encountered a time portal in a German forest before travelling to other realities.
We also chat about fire entities, cursed ancient Egyptian artefacts and the dangers of interfering with sacred godly statues.
Sponsor
- Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
- Time Travel: Through Consciousness and Advanced Technology
- Reality Creation
- Quantum Consciousness: Journey Through Other Realms
- Newton Institute
- Past Lives Unveiled: Discover how consciousness moves between lives
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
- Dafydd Fawr: A Riddle Within This Enigma
- Fire Phantasms
- Mysterious Cases of Pyromaniac Poltergeists
- Bizarre Cases of Survivors of Spontaneous Human Combustion
- Engulfed in Blue Flames: When Spontaneous Human Combustion Strikes
- Fire Poltergeists Blamed for Mysterious Burnings in Vietnam
- Who Let The Djinn In?
- Worlds beyond: From the files of the Society for Psychical Research