23.20 – MU Podcast – Squid Router

The barriers that prevent us from moving into other realities may be more permeable than we realise. Past lives and parallel dimensions collide on this episode as we discuss the experiences of a man who claims to have encountered a time portal in a German forest before travelling to other realities.

We also chat about fire entities, cursed ancient Egyptian artefacts and the dangers of interfering with sacred godly statues.

