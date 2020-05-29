A Look at Assassinations in the Past

Any mention of assassinations inevitably creates in the mind imagery of sinister men in black suits – prowling around in the darkness and the shadows, armed with a trusty pistol and silencer, and ready to take out their designated target. Sure, that’s certainly a big part of the story today. But, what about the past? The CIA state in a document titled A Study of Assassination, and prepared by the Agency in the early 1950s: “Assassination is a term thought to be derived from ‘Hashish,’ a drug similar to marijuana, said to have been used by Hasan-i-Sabah to induce motivation in his followers, who were assigned to carry out political and other murders, usually at the cost of their lives. It is here used to describe the planned killing of a person who is not under the legal jurisdiction of the killer, who is not physically in the hands of the killer, who has been selected by a resistance organization for death, and whose death provides positive advantages to that organization.”

It’s a fact that assassinations have a long history, as we shall now see. In 2012, the U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper ran an article titled “Pharaoh’s murder riddle solved after 3,000 years.” In part, it stated the following: “Forensic technology suggests Ramses III, a king revered as a god, met his death at the hand of a killer, or killers, sent by his conniving wife and ambitious son. And a cadaver known as the ‘Screaming Mummy’ could be that of the son himself, possibly forced to commit suicide after the plot, they added. Computed tomography (CT) imaging of the mummy of Ramses III shows that the pharaoh’s windpipe and major arteries were slashed, inflicting a wound 70 millimeters (2.75 inches) wide and reaching almost to the spine, the investigators said. The cut severed all the soft tissue on the front of the neck. ‘I have almost no doubt about the fact that Ramses III was killed by this cut in his throat,’ palaeopathologist Albert Zink of the EURAC Institute for Mummies and the Iceman in Italy told AFP.”

Then, there’s the matter of none other than Julius Caesar, who came to an untimely end in 44 BC – and at the hands of his very own senators. History.com state: “On March 15, 44 B.C. a group of Roman senators murdered Julius Caesar as he sat on the podium at a senate meeting. The dictator fell bleeding to his death from 23 stab wounds before the horrified eyes of the rest of the house. It was a little after noon on the Ides of March, as the Romans called the mid-day of the month. The spectators didn’t know it yet but they were witnessing the last hours of the Roman Republic.”

One of the most notorious of all Italian secret societies was the Camorra – a group ultimately absorbed into the much feared and powerful Mafia, as the FBI notes.The Bureau says: “The word ‘Camorra’ means gang. The Camorra first appeared in the mid-1800s in Naples, Italy, as a prison gang. Once released, members formed clans in the cities and continued to grow in power. The Camorra has more than 100 clans and approximately 7,000 members, making it the largest of the Italian organized crime groups. In the 1970s, the Sicilian Mafia convinced the Camorra to convert their cigarette smuggling routes into drug smuggling routes with the Sicilian Mafia’s assistance. Not all Camorra leaders agreed, leading to the Camorra Wars that cost 400 lives. Opponents of drug trafficking lost the war. The Camorra made a fortune in reconstruction after an earthquake ravaged the Campania region in 1980. Now it specializes in cigarette smuggling and receives payoffs from other criminal groups for any cigarette traffic through Italy. The Camorra is also involved in money laundering, extortion, alien smuggling, robbery, blackmail, kidnapping, political corruption, and counterfeiting. It is believed that nearly 200 Camorra affiliates reside in this country, many of whom arrived during the Camorra Wars.“