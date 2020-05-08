A Look At Some Of Ed And Lorraine Warren’s Most Haunted Items

When the topic of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, is brought up and the several haunted items that are on display there, we automatically think of the Annabelle doll. And yes, while Annabelle is said to be extremely haunted, there are several other items in the museum that are just as creepy and have been featured in movies. Let’s take a look at some of the other frightening items that are displayed at the famous museum.

Toy Monkey

The Warrens had previously claimed that the toy monkey was possessed by a demon. It was even featured briefly in the movie The Conjuring when Ed told a reporter who was touring the room with all of the haunted items, “Everything you see in here is either haunted, cursed, or been used in some kind of ritualistic practice,” he said, adding, “Nothing is a toy. Not even the toy monkey. Don’t touch it!”

Shadow Doll

The shadow doll looks as though it is handmade and is reportedly quite the sinister object. There have been claims that the spirit residing inside of the doll can visit people in their dreams as well as having the capability of stopping their hearts.

Music Box Owned By The Perron Family

You may recognize the last name Perron as their story was the basis of the movie The Conjuring. The family was living in Harrisville, Rhode Island, when the spirit of a witch and a Satanist called Bathsheba Sherman was said to be terrorizing them. In the movie, the youngest child April found an old music box in their home and used it to connect to a child ghost named Rory who was allegedly killed by his mother Bathsheba in the 1800s. In the movie, Lorraine was also able to see Rory’s spirit through the music box and Ed ended up placing it in the artifacts room of the museum where it inexplicably opened up and started playing music.

Haunted Piano

Another item that was featured in a movie (Annabelle Comes Home) is the haunted piano that had previously been in the home of a deceased priest. According to Ed, the piano would occasionally start playing in the middle of the night but when he would go check it out, it would immediately stop as soon as he walked into the room.

Samurai Suit

For those who have watched all of the Conjuring Universe movies, the Samurai armor has been seen several times – you can see it quickly in the set design of the haunted objects room in the first two The Conjuring films and has a more significant role in Annabelle Comes Home when Judy Warren’s babysitter Daniela opens up Annabelle’s case and unleashes the doll’s spirit as well as other demonic presences. The girls are then able to hear battle cries and screams coming from the Samurai armor.

There are several other items in the museum that contain paranormal activity including a haunted mirror, satanic books, cursed pictures, demon masks, a vampire coffin, tombstones of children, skins from animals, voodoo dolls, and a brick from the haunted Borley Rectory in England. This is definitely one creepy museum to say the least. Pictures of the haunted items can be seen here.